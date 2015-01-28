Slowly Start Incorporating Anti-Aging Into Your Beauty Routine With These Tips

When you’ve finally got that exfoliating, moisturizing, and cleansing schedule down to a T, adding another element, one that may be brand new at that, seems a little overwhelming. Unlike the morning and night face-washing routine, applying that anti-aging eye cream probably isn’t something you’ve been doing since adolescence when you memorized the “Clean, Clear & Under Control” slogan. Truth is, reducing the appearances of wrinkles or preventing some from forming in the first place shouldn’t stress you out. When the benefits of anti-aging products and prevention tips start to spark your curiosity, don’t get intimidated by your lack of face serum stocked in your medicine cabinet. There are plenty of easy things you can do to slowly start incorporating this range of skin care into your routine, some of which you might already be doing!

Learn Your Ingredients

Whatever it may be, finding your go-to eye cream, a mask, or a toner that specializes in anti-aging won’t seem as daunting if you actually know what beneficial ingredients you’re looking for. There are many, many ingredients that make up these products, but there are some big players in the cosmetics world of anti-aging. Vitamin C, for starters, is found in many products and is an ingredient that’s said to help increase the production of collagen, which supports your skin and helps reduce the formation of wrinkles. As you age, the production of collagen is said to decrease. Another common ingredient is retionol, which is a derivative of vitamin A and is an antioxidant that has been said to help fight wrinkles as well. The Mayo Clinic lists several other ingredients to look out for in anti-aging products, including grape seed extract, tea extracts, and exfoliating hydroxy acids, among others.

Work It Into Moisturizing, Priming, Toning, and More

Worried about having to stock up on a ton of new products that you don’t really have room for in your budget? That shouldn’t be a concern. Many products now are multi-taskers, and include the beneficial ingredients you need to get the anti-aging job done, among other things like moisturizing and toning your skin. Use a gentle anti-aging moisturizer to sooth your skin at night or in the morning. The moisturizers, oils, or toners you use on the reg might already include this benefits without you even knowing it. For example, Fresh’s Black Tea Age-Delay Instant Infusion Treatment Toner not only moisturizes your skin, but works to improve tone, elasticity, and smooth our your complexion.

Identify Problem Areas

Most of these products aren’t meant to be slathered onto every single inch of your skin. We all know that common areas of wrinkle formation include the forehead, side of the eyes where crow’s feet form, around the eyes in general, and smile lines. Many standard creams work to relieve the stress of all these specific areas on your face, but there are creams that are designed specifically to treat the sensitive skin around your eyes. Do your research, talk to your dermatologist, and read the directions on the back of your product to know where this product (and the amount of it) is meant to be placed.

Sunscreen, Don’t Skip It

How many times have you been told to not skip the sunscreen step? This protective substance helps to eliminate damage caused by UVA and UVB rays, prevent skin cancer, and also helps to prevent the signs of early skin aging, like dark spots and wrinkles. Many moisturizers and tinted complexion creams are formulated with high SPFs as well. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using an SPF of 30 or greater.