Stars Pose Nude For Allure: Leslie Bibb, Debra Messing & More

In another round of nude editorials in Allure magazine, starlets such as Leslie Bibb, Debra Messing, Heidi Klum and Maria Menounos posed in the buff in the May 2012 issue. Although Klum has been making the news for her much-talked about interview (which includes admissions of being great at BJ’s) what we’re really impressed with is the editorial shot by Patrick Demarchelier.
With a broad range of actresses that includes Homeland favorite Morena Baccarin, Allure proves to us that no matter what your age, your body can indeed always look amazing. Check out the slideshow above to see their images, and find out what they have to say about loving their bodies.
[Allure]
Heidi Klum looks absolutely stunning in Allure, and got everyone talking in her scandalous interview for the mag.
Messing said that "Once you have a child, once you pass 40, you have a different relationship with your body." She told Allure, "I love my body in a way I never have before."
Maria Menounos was a teen beauty-pageant contestant who always had curves, and didn't diet. But she still sometimes has doubts about said curves, like we all do!
"My friends won't be surprised by this shoot," Henson said to Allure. "Whenever we go to the beach, I'm like, 'Is this a nude beach? Can I take my top off?'"
Leslie Bibb told Allure that she indulged a bit too much on her two week vacay before the shoot, so she went on a four-day juice cleanse before to prep.
Morena Baccarin said she wanted to approach the nudity in this shoot as something beautiful. "I didn't want it to be an overload, like 'That girl is always taking off her clothes.' This is for the art of it. It's beautiful.'"