These Are Possibly The Cutest Pimple Patches I’ve Ever Seen

There’s nothing like having a big, red pimple to make you want to hide under the covers—or layers of makeup. One new acne brand wants you to chill the eff out about your zits, because it happens to all of us, and pop a star on them. Say hello to Starface Hydro-Star pimple patches. Starface, co-founded by former Elle.com beauty director Julie Schott, launched today and its brand ethos is all about owning your skin “because all skin is good skin.” That doesn’t mean you aren’t going to get rid of that pimple, of course. Hydro-Star is a hydrocolloid patch to suck out the gunk and help keep your dirty fingers away from it while it heals.

Schott was inspired to launch Starface while dealing with her own breakouts. “When we set out to make Starface, I was dealing with acne despite having access to top doctors and treatments,” she tells Stylecaster. “I was sick of dedicating so much time and thought to something as normal and non-threatening as pimples. Hydro-Stars are proven to heal pimples quickly and make you feel cute. It’s that simple.”

So, how does it heal them? Just like other hydrocolloid patches from brands such as CosRx and Peace Out, it attracts fluids and draws the white puss out of your pimple—much better than popping it yourself as that can leave a scar. These types of patches work best on zits that have come to a head, as opposed to cystic ones.

One of the things that makes Hydro-Stars different, aside from the super-cute carrying case with a mirror, is that they’re bright yellow stars for a reason. Instead of using a clear patch (as most are) before bed, why not just rock a star on your face out in public? Pimples are nothing to be ashamed of, after all. Even Justin Bieber said “pimples are in.”

“I remember feeling like having pimples undercut the work I was doing to educate other people about their skin, which is ridiculous because everyone gets pimples,” Schott says about working as a beauty editor while struggling with her skin. “Acne is the most common skin issue condition in America. Starface is about normalizing acne, especially for teenagers, because the depression and anxiety that often goes along with being told you have ‘bad skin’ is real.”

The Starface Hydro-Stars kit retails for $22 for a pack of 32 (refills will be $18), on the brand’s website.

