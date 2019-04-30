Here’s How to Get Starbucks’ Unreleased Lip Gloss—Yes, Starbucks

Heads up, Starbucks fans. Your obsession is about to get a lot more serious. If you’ve been waiting for the popular S’Mores drink to come back, you’re in luck. Just in time for summer, everyone’s favorite Frap is hitting stores again, so you’ll be able to sip that coffee and milk goodness, all topped with marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce and a graham cracker crumble. To be honest, I’ve never had it but it looks like this is the summer that’s going to change. (Can they make it with oat milk?) And that’s not all. According to a bunch of Insta stories from the coffee chain, Starbucks lip gloss is coming as well, all as part of an upcoming contest called S’Mores Life.

I first spotted the news on beauty blogger LooksbyLexington‘s Instagram stories, who I know to be an epic Starbucks fan. I did a little more digging and learned that the glosses are part of an upcoming campaign. Starbucks is working with two influencers, AJA and Danica Mae, as part of the S’Mores Life contest. The winner receives a gift card and a variety of Starbucks merch (a cute tank and tote, for example), including these unreleased lip glosses.

There are four shades in the S’mores Frappuccino Sip Kit: Chocolicious Bliss, Marshmallow Glow, Campfire Spark and Graham Glam. We haven’t tested them but it’s probable they smell pretty sweet.

To enter, you have to take photos or videos of your S’mores Frappuccino as well as draft a statement about how you’re celebrating. Read the specific rules here. You only have until May 3, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. EST, so get to recording. We’re really hoping Starbucks releases the lip glosses for sale outside of the contest so we can all wear them, even if we don’t win the contest or even, really, drink the Frap.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.