Eau de Vulcan?

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

It’s not exactly sexy, but I’m into sci-fi almost as much as I’m into beauty. It serves as a yin to my girly yang, right? One of my favorite posts in my other Internet home of Beauty Blogging Junkie is this interview I did with Star Trek’s lead makeup artist Mindy Hall.

So when I heard about this new perfume, created to compliment the franchise’s cologne offerings, I thought WHY did they wait so long?

The Pon Farr Perfume ($30) boasts top notes of citrus, blackcurrant, lotus blossom, and water lily, with base notes from sandalwood, peach, and mulberry. Pon Farr, for the non-Trekkie, is a physical state that occurs when a male or female Vulcan goes into heat every seven years, becoming violent. Pon farr eventually causes them to die if they don’t mate with someone with whom they’re emphatically bonded. Slightly macabre, slightly provocative–but certainly made for some excellent story lines in the original series.

What do you think? Will you be getting in touch with your inner Vulcan? Or will you be able to live long and prosper without it?

