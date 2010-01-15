Star Stylists’ Golden Globes Beauty Trend Predictions

It’s no secret that the Daily Makeover editorial staff love an award show red carpet moment. Is there a better opportunity for a makeover? Celebrating the talent of the entertainment industry in all its Hollywood glory is a glamorous break from our regularly scheduled, quick-paced, freezing cold New Yorker weekend activities. Patience, however, is not our best virtue, so we checked in with some of our favorite hairstylists to get the scoop on what kind of hairstyles we can expect to see on some of the Golden Globes gals.

Anna Kendrick

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Stylist Stephanie Hobgood reports latest It Girl and Golden Globe nominee (for Up In The Air) Anna Kendrick is going for a classic beauty vibe this Sunday. Anna swears by Davines LOVE Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner to keep her hair shiny and moisturized. “Anna is so youthful and is blessed with such beautiful hair and skin,” Hobgood, who works with the star, says. “She reminds me of the actresses in the 1920s or late 1940s, like Clara Bow or Veronica Lake.” Regarding Golden Globe trends, Hobgood thinks we’ll see some big Marcel waves, finger waves and a lot of the old Hollywood glamour. “There will be deep side parts slicked back, sort of androgynous. Also classic chignons, ponytails, and LOTS of braids,” Hobgood predicts. This year will be all about simple and undone updos with softer textures.

Rose Byrne

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

John Frieda International Creative Consultant Harry Josh will be working with Rose Byrne. While the concept for Sunday isn’t set in stone, Josh says he’s thinking “sexy with messy waves.” Josh points out that “We’ll see a lot of dramatic looks this season. Compared to last year, there will not as many simple styles–this year will be all about making a statement.” Josh sends his clients home with the Luminous Color Glaze Clear Shine from John Frieda, an at-home glazing treatment that anyone can use. Reports Josh, “I like for my clients to use it at least 3 times the week before the big night, so that their hair looks shiny and vibrant on the red carpet.”

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Getty

Ashley Greene

Mane man Ted Gibson will be telling a very sexy, deliberate and Hollywood hair story via The Twilight Saga‘s Ashley Greene for the Golden Globes. Predicts Gibson, “You will see effortless chic with a modern twist this year.” Gibson says that because people are feeling a lot better about the economy, the mood will be more optimistic as well as a little extravagant. 2010 hair will be all about length and a return to romance, according Gibson. “We’re finished with the asymmetrical 80s, harshness. Hair is going to be a lot softer. Women felt like they needed to be stronger in 2009 and even in fashion, we’re going to see a lot more softness in the clothes and hair in 2010.”

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Amy Poehler

Herbal Essences celebrity stylist Charles Baker Strahan will be tending to the tresses of funny gal Amy Poehler this weekend. Amy has very blonde hair so Baker Strahan always tries to maintain elements of beauty health and shine for her, because blonde hair reflects light like no other color. “She’s a really cool lady. We stay away from anything overly structured, and keep a bit of wave and movement in her hair so it feels very soft.” Reports Baker Strahan, “Less is more–we celebrate her natural texture and downtown style.” Baker Strahan predicts that trends will be geared to the iconic hair of eras past. Baker Strahan notes, “Nine wasn’t critically acclaimed, but led to a more iconic overlay–1960s-esque, more celebrated hair. Hair with a fullness, va va va voom.” Baker Strahan points out that the Golden Globes tend to be more middle of the road formalitywise. “It’s not People’s Choice, but also not the Oscars.” “French twists will come back, as will braided elements,” he says. “The TV gals tend to go more Boho, while the movie gals are typically more done up.”

Ginnifer Goodwin

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Stylist Ahn Co Tran from LA’s Neil George Salon will be styling Big Love star Ginnifer Goodwin for the Golden Globes. Co Tran has nailed down a couple looks to choose from thus far. “The first look is very wave. I can enhance brunette locks by using a waving iron across the face. The second look is a braid from the side part to right behind her ear.” We can’t wait to see which one Ginnifer decides on! For this year’s show, the overall trend is simple, sexy, and modern, according to Co Tran.

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz