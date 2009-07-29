Stamp On Your Lip Look

When you started stamping your favorite Disney characters onto construction paper to create expert works of “art,” you didn’t think that your childhood projects would later translate to your make-up bag, did you?

The Alcone Company, creator of both stage, TV and movie make-up tools, along with its full make up line, has introduced its latest make up innovation: the Lip Stamp. Apply your desired lip shade onto the applicator, make a kissy face, and with one smackaroo, your fave fall lip rouge actually stamps onto your lips. All luscious lips are of course not created equal, so the stamps come in a range of different lip shapes, or you can create your own.

The kit itself comes with 10 different lip stamps and the tool you affix the stamp on. Resurrect your inner artist and stamp on your pout with Alcone’s Lip Stamp creation.

Alcone Company lip stamp, $24.95, at alconeco.com