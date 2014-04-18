The Inevitable Stages of Trying to Make Your Blowout Last Longer

If you ever blow dry your hair, you understand how valuable those smooth, straight strands are and how much effort it takes to keep them alive. Whether you go for a blowout or DIY at home, we’ve all got our tricks for trying to make our blowout last longer. These are the inevitable stages every girl experiences while trying to extend the life of her blowout.

Day 1:

First, you prep your hair like there’s no tomorrow. Heat protection spray, primer cream, whatever. You name it, it’s in your hair.

You take so much care to section out your hair and get as much precision with your blowout as possible.

Once you get to the end of blowing out your hair, you hit it with the cool air to set it.

You open up your can of setting spray and gently spritz to get it to hold.

If at any point there is a threat of rain, you cancel the plans you have to go outside that day. The same goes for an overwhelming percentage of humidity in the air.

That night, you put on the silk pillowcase to keep your hair in tip top shape.

Day 2:

As soon as you wake up, you check to make sure your hair is okay. That is priority number one.

Your hair is fine, but it could use a little bit of dry shampoo. You spritz a bit onto your roots and get ready.

As the day goes on, you have to keep moving your hair out of your face, which in turn makes it a little bit more oily. You make a mental note to stop touching your bangs.

You decide to go to yoga that night instead of spin class so that you don’t need to wash your hair after the gym.

To avoid damage, you don’t even put your hair into a ponytail while you’re at the gym. That would make a crease.

Before bed, you spritz in just a little more dry shampoo to help absorb excess oil before the morning.

Day 3:

Okay, the hair is not looking great. You don’t need to wash it or anything, but it’s certainly in need of styling.

You decide on powder at your roots and decide to go for a half-up, half-down hairstyle. That’ll work.

As the day goes on, you’re still feeling okay. You may have to give up soon, but not before you try other hairstyles.

Your bangs are looking a little limp, so you decide to just wash your bangs and blow them dry to extend the life of the rest of your hair.

That night before bed, you put your hair into a silk scarf to keep it looking okay.

Day 4 (If you’ve made it this far):

This is why you bought that extra can of dry shampoo at Sephora. Spray away, girl, because this is the only thing that can save your blowout at this point.

If any day were made for a braid, it’s this one. Depending on your skill level, you go for a French braid, fishtail, or a milkmaid to really hide your roots.

You even spray a little bit of hairspray on the braid to keep it intact. Today, you wear a bold lipstick to distract from your hair.

You’re carrying a travel size root powder in your bag for emergencies.

This night, you go to SoulCycle to sweat out the sadness of your blowout being on its last leg, and finally put it to rest with a crazy amount of exercise.