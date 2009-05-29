Staff Summer Makeover: Mina Gets Beachy & Bright

Summer is a great time to change up your look, something Mina Pontarelli, Director of Experience & Community for Daily Makeover, was ready for — she’s had the same style and color for over 10 years! Mina was getting tired of creating the same hair and makeup look every morning and was looking for a way to brighten up her routine and get her out of an extended beauty rut. “I really needed a change, especially to my hair color. It looks so dark and I feel like lightening it will really get me ready for summer,” says Mina.

A Quick Snip To Tidy Up

Mina’s long hair was already quite healthy, so Eva Scrivo, NYC Salon Owner and Master Colorist for Wella, knew she wasn’t going to take off too much. Instead, she opted to clean up the shape and leave her layers long. “The weight up front adds drama and glamour,” says Eva. To freshen up Mina’s cut, Eva parted her hair on the side and then used a razor to create a zigzag effect at the ends which adds volume all over.

Brightening Up With Beachy Highlights

Mina’s naturally dark hair color needed some beachy highlights to brighten it up. “Light blonde would look unnatural, so we went with a wheat color all over and mixed in some dark warm blonde highlights throughout,” says Eva. She applied a low ammonia formula to gently lift Mina’s color, then hand painted highlights using long, sweeping motions. Working in a circular pattern, Eva created even, layered highlights throughout Mina’s hair to visibly lighten and brighten her hair hue. Wella’s Color Blending technique is a great option to achieve a very natural and multi-dimensional color that creates a halo of shine around the head. Next, Eva applied a toner to help blend in the highlights and bring down any brassiness. Mina’s dark brows were also lightened by two shades to keep the contrast between her hair and brows from looking drastic.

Perking Up With Peacock Shadows

Mina’s big brown eyes were the perfect canvas for creating a watercolor shadow effect that would bring out her best feature. “Blue shadows play up brown eyes, so I created a peacock shadow effect by layering shadows of aqua, green, blue and yellow. The pattern extends past the outer edges of her eyes so it’s very 1980’s, but with a soft, modern edge,” says Vinnetta Scrivo, Makeup Artist for Eva Scrivo Salons. She then added a chocolate brown shade of false lashes to softly enhance her eye shape and swept a warm bronzer all over to give Mina’s olive skin tone a subtle glow. To complete the look, Vinnetta filled in Mina’s lips with a lip-tone matching liner, then layered a clear gloss over it to add depth and dimension.

Want to see how you’d look with Mina’s Makeover? Try it on!