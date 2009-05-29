Staff Summer Makeover: Leslie Goes For Bronze

Summer beauty is all about looking natural, effortless, and glowing–everything that Leslie Dumpit, Editorial Producer for Daily Makeover, felt her current look lacked. She was sick of spending the majority of her mornings mustering up some bounce with a curling iron and didn’t know which makeup shades to use to ratchet up her radiance without looking too done up. “I usually have to curl the ends of my hair to add fullness and it takes up way too much of my time. I wanted a subtle change for the summer that would decrease my styling time but also make me look more lively,” says Leslie.

A Haircut That Creates Body

It took only seconds for Eva Scrivo, NYC Salon Owner and Master Colorist for Wella, to figure out that Leslie’s cut could be easily updated by snipping in some long layers to boost body and eliminate the need for a curling iron. “I didn’t take any length off, but cut layers throughout her nape area that went up to two-inches from her longest ends to build body,” says Eva. She also created some cheekbone-grazing bangs using a straight razor. “A straight edge razor really creates a clean line and this bang length will bring out her beautiful cheekbones,” says Eva.

Highlights That Make A Brunette Sparkle

Leslie’s natural hair color is a rich dark chocolate brown that needed some depth to break it up. “Using Wella’s Koleston Perfect Rich Naturals shades, I applied a mix of caramel and milk chocolate highlights all to lighten up the heaviness of a dark color and create these eye-catching, glimmering bits that are perfect for summer,” says Alyson Pemouli, Senior Colorist at the Eva Scrivo Salons. Alyson placed the highlights all throughout her hair, not just on the upper layers, so that the highlights enhance her long layers and create dimension all over.

Bronze Makeup That Brings Out Leslie’s Features

Leslie’s natural warm golden skin tone is a perfect match for this summer’s bronze and gold metallic makeup.

“To accentuate her cheekbones I swept a warm bronzer right underneath them, then layered light gold, copper and bronze eye shadows on her lids,” says Vinnetta Scrivo, makeup Artist for Eva Scrivo Salons. A few false eyelashes were added to the outer corners of her eyes to create a flirty effect and peachy gold gloss was swept on her lips to finish off the look. Vinetta’s finishing touch: A dab of facial serum along the top of Leslie’s cheekbones. “This creates light reflection and a natural glowy look makes the cheekbones pop,” says Vinnetta.

