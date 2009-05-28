Staff Summer Makeover: Kristin Polishes Her Brunette Bob

Summer is a time of transformation, and no one embraces that concept more than Bridal Beauty Q&A Blog Editor Kristin Booker. After shedding an impressive amount of weight (61 lbs!), Kristin had focused so much time and energy on getting her body back in shape that she had let her beauty maintenance slip. “I promised myself that this would be the summer when I would be sexy and feminine from head to toe,” says Kristin. “I’ve worked hard for this weight loss, I’ve earned it!”

A Cut That Makes Short Hair Look Longer

Kristin was trying to grow out her chin length bob, so she wasn’t sure how to shape it up without cutting off some length. Eva Scrivo, NYC Salon Owner and Master Colorist for Wella, has a sneaky cutting technique that actually makes short hair look longer and grow out nicely. “Kristin’s hair has too much width, which makes everything look wider and shorter,” says Eva. Thinning out the sides makes her style appear more vertical, which creates the illusion of longer hair as well as a leaner face shape.

A Warm Hue That Spices Up Boring Brown

Kristin’s flat brunette color was washing out her complexion, so Alyson Pemouli, Senior Colorist at the Eva Scrivo Salons, used rich golden dark chocolate shades from the new Wella Professionals’ Koleston Perfect permanent color line to lift and brighten her color. “Her skin tone is very cool and this rich color really warms it up and makes her glow,” says Alyson.

A Smoky Grey Eye Suitable For Day Or Night

Kristin’s minimal makeup routine wasn’t doing anything to enhance her gorgeous features. Vinnetta Scrivo, Makeup Artist for Eva Scrivo Salons, created a soft grey smoky eye that made Kristin’s brown eyes pop. The soft matte taupey grey shadow looks light, fresh and perfect for long humid days and hot summer nights. “I wanted to add dimension to Kristin’s eyes, so I applied a strip of bottom false lashes on her top lashline — they’re shorter than the top false lashes so they add more depth and enhance her eye shape,” says Vinnetta. She finished the look off with a dusting of rosy pink blush on the apples of cheeks and a sheer pink gloss on lips to keep them fresh.

