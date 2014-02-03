Makeover Alert! Stacy Keibler Goes Brunette

We’re all about a good hair color switch-up and are always pleasantly surprised when it’s a departure from a signature look. That’s exactly what longtime blonde Stacy Keibler did when she debuted a much darker hair hue last week.

While her locks are now a light chocolate brown, they still have a sun-kissed quality, thanks to some subtle highlights and a high-shine finish—the best way for Stacy to try something new while staying true to her previously blonde roots. We’re definitely looking forward to seeing how she styles her new ‘do—not to mention what makeup she pairs with it.

What do you think of her new hair color? Tell us in the comments below.