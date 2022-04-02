This Top-Rated Self-Tanner Is 50% Off Today Only, So Glow For It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that spring is here, the sun’s been slowly peeking out more and more. I haven’t been sticking to my daily walks, which means I also haven’t been getting my daily dose of vitamin D. If you’re like me and falling short of any sort of radiant glow or golden glimmer, a facial self-tanner is your best bet.

Whether you’re a self-tanner newbie or veteran, you know the woes that come with testing out different products to find the one that’s best for you. Blotchy skin, a Cheetos Puff complexion and stubborn stains all over your clothing are just a few of the problems you might’ve already encountered. Lucky for you, St. Tropez, a brand loved by Kim Kardashian, has created a self-tan face mist that will have your skin perfectly sun-kissed and glowing.

The Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist has a formula that doesn’t streak, transfer, rinse or smell funky. It’s also light as a feather thanks to its formulation and spray bottle packaging. All you have to do is spritz it over or under your makeup for the dewiest, most natural-looking glow.

“By far the best self-tanner out there. It’s sooo easy to apply and the color comes out BEAUTIFUL!” wrote one shopper. “I literally use it every single night and constantly get complimented on my skin and tan. It doesn’t stain anything either and never makes me breakout.”

Get a streak-free golden tan ahead of spring and summer with St. Tropez’s Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. But make sure you snag your bottle ASAP, because it’s 50 percent off for today only as part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

Did we mention that in addition to natural tanning agents, this product also contains skincare ingredients. Hibiscus extract is packed with vitamin C, which helps shield your skin from environmental aggressors and pollution. On top of that, green mandarin water energizes your complexion and hyaluronic acid hydrates. A warm glow and healthy skin? Sign us up!

To apply, exfoliate and moisturize any dry areas on your face. Next, keep your eyes closed as you spray five to six pumps of product all over your face, neck and décolletage. You don’t even have to rub or blend—just let it sink into your skin and give you the glow factor. Your tan will develop for four to eight hours, and you can do touch-ups whenever you’d like.

“Perfect, sun-kissed, just got back from vacay glow,” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating. “I have been searching for a safe, not too orange facial tanner, and this may be the holy grail product.”

Even better, the spray doesn’t clog pores and is 100 percent clean and vegan. St. Tropez suggests you also spritz product onto your hands and feet to bronze up your skin even more.

“This is the best face tanner I’ve ever used!” wrote another shopper. “I use about 10 sprays and wake up with a subtle glow. I have acne-prone skin and this actually makes my skin a lot clearer.”

Every hour is golden hour with this self-tanner. So, get your camera out and post allll the selfies with your effortlessly sun-kissed complexion.