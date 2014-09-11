Beauty and the Real Girl: The Softest Facial Scrub

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

When it comes to skin care, finding the right products can be tricky. Some are too harsh and can leave our skin irritated, while others seem like they do nothing at all. No matter what your beauty routine is, it’s safe to say a good face wash is on everyone’s check list. We’re always on the hunt to find products that will keep our skin looking as healthy as can be, so when we were caught starring at Giuliana Castellano, a student, and her radiant complexion, we couldn’t help but ask what her secret was. We thought her answer would be a fancy foundation, but when she told us it was all thanks to St. Ives Invigorating Apricot Scrub, we were even more intrigued.

“For me, the basis of my beauty routine starts with skin care and that’s why I can’t go a day without St. Ives Invigorating Apricot Scrub,” Giuliana tells us. “Its exfoliating beads are tough enough to scrub away my dry patches, but gentle enough to use on an everyday basis. It’s my go-to face wash every morning, and leaves me starting each day feeling refreshed with the smoothest skin ever.”

Where to Buy: St. Ives Invigorating Apricot Scrub, $4.49, Ulta.com