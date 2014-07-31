The SRSLY Girls On Why Being Your Own Boss Rules

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Cynthia Rowley. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

The SRSLY Girls came straight out of the gate writing their own material and creating their own hilarious product, making them two boss ladies that we totally admire. “The gift of being your own content creator is that you get to assemble a team that you really love. It’s really empowering to be only beholden to your own opinions,” Alex shared with us.

That means they get to make videos that they genuinely love, ditch ones that they don’t, and not even explore topics that they don’t find interesting. The result? 3 minute reflections on life as a young city-loving woman that are refreshingly real. In this video, The SRSLY Girls explore the challenges and benefits to being their own boss and having full control of their creative content. Check it out for some valuable insight!

Want to see more of our Rule Breakers? Check out all the videos!

StyleCaster’s Rule Breakers series is presented by Revlon.

Production Director: Samantha Lim

Producer: Robert Vasquez

Videographers: Simba Productions