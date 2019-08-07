Body-Positive Model Charli Howard Just Launched the Cutest Skincare Line

I first met Charli Howard when we were both on a body-positive panel with Aerie (she’s a spokesperson for the brand). I was struck by her honesty and poise. The way she spoke about diversity and inclusion in the fashion and beauty space inspired me, and I know others around us, as well. So when I heard Howard was launching Squish Beauty, I wasn’t totally surprised. The outspoken model and author is doing the work to help change the industry for the better. Whether she’s speaking about her eating disorder struggles or quest to be “enough” is a world where women—not just models—are often told they’re not enough, her stories are relatable to the thousands who follow her confidence journey on Instagram. An inclusive beauty brand with acne stickers and under-eye patches fits right in.

What’s so refreshing about Howard is how she lifts up other people and champions for them just as much, if not more than herself. That’s why she insisted on using models in her campaign of all sizes, body types, skin tones and abilities. “It’s definitely time to steer away from the same millennial pink brands we keep seeing over Instagram and heavily retouched photos,” Howard told Stylecaster. “Throughout my life, I’ve equated beauty as being unobtainable. Unretouched photos don’t have to look cheap or non-aspirational and I don’t believe they will deter people from buying a product if it’s shot well. It’s just about making the customer feel comfortable in their skin, and realizing that ‘flaws’ aren’t ugly.”

She’s right. There’s absolutely nothing “ugly” in any of the stunning campaign shots. She used some of my favorite models in the game, including curve models Carmen Fozzard (above), Wren Parker and Lulu Bonfils, as well as Seynabou Cisse (below), Yi Yang, rapper Leaf, Afro-Hawaiian model Taija Kerr, monobrow fave Sophia Hadjipanteli and brothers Jake and Joseph DuPont.

Squish Beauty launched with three hero products. Cheeky Cheery Eye & Cheek Masks ($20 for three at Squish Beauty) feature cooling lavender oil and aloe vera to debuff, hydrate and cool even the most sensitive skin. Flower Power Acne Patches ($12 for pack of 20 at Squish Beauty) are similar to the drug-free hydrocolloid ones we know and love, but with tiny little crystals on them. Wear them in public when you have a pimple because life happens and these are cute AF. Finally, there’s Jelly Lip Gloss ($14 for three at Squish Beauty), a hydrating clear gloss in a squishy tube that looks a lot like the one we all had in the 1990s.

You can also grab bundles in cute kits that include a free hair bobble for less than $40. Shop it all now at Squish Beauty’s website.

