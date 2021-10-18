HoYeon Jung’s Freckles In ‘Squid Game’ Are To Die For—Here’s How To Get Her Character’s Look

If you’re like us, you binge-watched ‘Squid Game’ in approximately one day (sorry, not sorry). We’d usually be a little upset with ourselves for not leaving our beds for hours on end, but we can make an exception for the show everyone’s talking about. The South Korean Netflix series has blown up, and fans are already planning to dress up as its beloved characters for Halloween.

Many, including several on TikTok, have taken a special liking to HoYeon Jung’s character, Sae-byeok. I mean, who wouldn’t? HoYeon Jung is our celeb crush, too. Her ‘Squid Game’ character is fierce and resilient, making us total stans. But we also love Sae-byeok for her iconic freckled look.

Whether you’re dressing up as Sae-byeok for Halloween, or simply want to try out faux freckles, we’ve got the product for you. The Freck OG freckle pen will help you achieve Sae-byeok’s look (or a more general sun-kissed one) in minutes. It gives you quick, realistic-looking freckles that won’t budge, and they’re so easy to apply.

To build your faux freckles, all you need to do is tap the product across your face to the extent that you like. For a subtle look like Sae-byeok’s, add a few across your nose and the top of your cheeks. (If you want to take it up a notch and incorporate HoYeon Jung’s full beauty routine, she revealed all the way back 2016 that she uses Lucas’ Papaw Ointment and Aveda’s Concentrate Rollerball for a natural dewy glow.)

For a more noticeable change, brush it around these areas more prominently. The pen creates cute faux freckles that blend with your makeup and skin, instead of sitting on top and looking a little too obvious.

“I was a bit skeptical at first about this being better than any other ‘freckle’ pen or product, but it actually is,” wrote one Sephora reviewer. “I apply a few haphazard dots to my fingertip, then tap my finger across my face in different areas (and repeat as necessary) and they look just like my natural freckles but without the sun exposure.”

If you’re looking for a slightly more affordable alternative, this freckle pen duo from Kyda also does the trick.

“Because of the tip of the pen, it’s SO EASY to make small little freckles (that look the most natural!),” wrote one Amazon shopper who gave the product a perfect rating.

This Halloween, you can’t just throw on a green tracksuit and call it a day. Go all out and nail Sae-byeok’s makeup, too. We promise it’s not like the honeycomb challenge—the Freck OG makes wearing faux freckles as easy as can be. You’ll feel like $38,486,888 with these freckles on (yes, that is the equivalent of 45,600,000,000 won for the prize money).