Clear Skin: There’s An App For That, And It’s Called Spruce

If you’re like us, you’re equally as obsessed with beauty as you are with the latest technology. In fact, we’d wager that we probably have the same amount of apps on our iPhone and bottles of skin care products in our medicine cabinets. In our minds, there’s nothing like a good app, especially when that app is geared towards making our lives easier (or more beautiful). For this reason, we can’t contain our excitement over the new app called Spruce, designed to bring users customized, dermatologist-prescribed treatments for your acne.

Spruce, released today, is the simplest, fastest way to diagnose and treat acne, all from the tips of your fingers. Users are walked through a series of questions including symptoms and duration, then are prompted to take photos of the locations of acne. After a few minutes of explaining your case, the app sends the information to a dermatologist within your state. Within 24 hours after submission, a dermatologist will send back a treatment plan and any necessary prescriptions (sent to the pharmacy of your choosing) and you’re able to pick up exactly what you need at the store.

At first, Spruce will be offered in New York, California, Florida, and Pennsylvania for a flat rate of $40. Besides not having to wait weeks for an appointment with a dermatologist, users will be able to complete the questions on the app from any location and at any time of day, while doctors have the flexibility of answering on their own schedule within 24 hours. Everyone wins!

For a complete breakdown of how Spruce works, take a look at the video below. Then tell us: Would you try Spruce?

[Wired]