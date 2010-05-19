Pink Is My Favorite (Lip) Color

This spring think pink and paint up your pout with every shade of pink you can find. You can use a different pink every day of the week to freshen up the face, and with all the different formulas out there you can find your perfect match.

Fair skinned ladies look great in blue-based pinks like bubblegum pink, candy pink and pale petal pink. Medium skin tones look lovely in truer hues like rose pink, coral pink and carnation pink. Darker skinned gals go bold and swipe on fuchsia pink, magenta pink or strawberry pink.

There are a few pinks that all women can wear and are universal to any skin tone. If it’s a long wearing stain you’re after try the MAC Pro Longwear Lipstain Marker in Full Of Flare. This is a great way to pink up your lips and keep the color lasting for hours even after a swim at the beach.

Gloss addicts can rejoice with my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Lip Gloss in Playful Pink. This formula and shade is my personal favorite for everyday use. Lipstick junkies can sweep on a sheer pink lipstick, which is much better in hotter months than opaque heavy pigmented versions. A perfect pink for all is Lipstick Queen’s Saint – Sheer Lipstick in Pink. So update your lips with this season’s hottest shade and have a blast!