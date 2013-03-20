Get Spring-Ready With These Self-Tanners

Even though it may be the first official day of spring today, it doesn’t quite feel like it everywhere. But, since most of us are getting awfully impatient with this chilly weather, it’s time to at least get our bodies in shape so that when the warm weather finally does hit, we’ll be ready to don our skirts, dresses and short shorts. Between amping up your moisturizing routine and getting back into the groove of shaving daily (you can admit it – you slack on shaving when you’re living in pants all winter) it’s also time to add a bit more color to your body. But, since we all know that tanning only leads to bad things (i.e. skin cancer) we obviously like to go the fake tan route.

Above we’ve compiled some of our tried and true sunless tanners to help you prep your skin for all of those little dresses you’ll be wearing when the weather does finally warm up. We can only hope that day will come sometime soon …