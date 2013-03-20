Get Spring-Ready With These Self-Tanners

Even though it may be the first official day of spring today, it doesn’t quite feel like it everywhere. But, since most of us are getting awfully impatient with this chilly weather, it’s time to at least get our bodies in shape so that when the warm weather finally does hit, we’ll be ready to don our skirts, dresses and short shorts. Between amping up your moisturizing routine and getting back into the groove of shaving daily (you can admit it – you slack on shaving when you’re living in pants all winter) it’s also time to add a bit more color to your body. But, since we all know that tanning only leads to bad things (i.e. skin cancer) we obviously like to go the fake tan route.
Above we’ve compiled some of our tried and true sunless tanners to help you prep your skin for all of those little dresses you’ll be wearing when the weather does finally warm up. We can only hope that day will come sometime soon …
Here are a few self-tanners to give you a healthy glow in time for that gorgeous spring weather that we know is just around the corner.
This sunless tanner from bareMinerals gives you an all-over glow that then develops into a golden tan that looks like you've had a relaxing beach vacay even if you're stuck in the real world. (bareMinerals Faux Tan Sunless Body Tanner, $26, sephora.com)
This streakless self-tanner is formulated with aloe vera and antioxidants as well as a transfer-resistant bronzer to give you a gradual and believable tan. (Bliss A Tan For All Seasons, $36, sephora.com)
Clarins' Self-Tanning Instant Gel is a lightweight and non-oily gel that instantly absorbs and brings a golden tan to your face and body in no time. (Clarins Self-Tanning Instant Gel, $35, sephora.com)
These exfoliating self-tanning wipes from Dr. Dennis Gross are made for both your body and face and leave you with a radiant, sun-kissed glow. (Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad, $45, sephora.com)
Dior's tinted, gel-cream self-tanner gives you a sun-kissed look in less than one hour, and since the product is tinted, it helps you properly apply without missing a spot. (Dior Bronze Self-Tanner Natural Glow Body, $35, sephora.com)
Kate Somerville's self-tanner wipes are a breeze to apply without streaks or messiness – you simply unfold one wipe and apply in circular motions around your entire body. (Kate Somerville 360 Tanning Wipes, $48, katesomerville.com)
One of the best things about this self tanner from LORAC is the vanilla scent. Another bonus? The fact that it not only bronzes your body but leaves you super moisturized at the same time. (LORAC SelfTANtalizer Body Bronzing Gradual Self-Tanner, $12, sephora.com)
Perricone MD's No Sun Tanner not only gives you a faux glow, but also helps to firm and nourish your skin at the same time. (Perricone MD No Sun Tanner, $69, sephora.com)
Philosophy's Here Comes the Sun has an amino acid complex that helps to firm and tone your skin to promote healthy, gorgeous and glowing skin. (Philosophy Here Comes the Sun Age-Defense Golden Glow Self-Tanner For Body, $28, sephora.com)
This tanning mousse from St. Tropez is super-lightweight and easy to apply, but even better, it dries in 60 seconds delivering a gorgeous, bronze tan. (St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse, $32, sephora.com)