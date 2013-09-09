Get Ready to See This Lip Color Everywhere

We’re still not sure what color is the new black, but if the runway looks at Fashion Week are any indication, then orange lipstick is poised to become spring 2014’s hottest makeup hue.

We spotted the shade at a slew of shows, including DKNY, where makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury mixed two shades of Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lip Color — Electric Orange and Neon Red ($7.49 each at maybelline.com) — then blotted to create a matte finish.

We swooned over the almost neon red-orange pouts at Rag & Bone. Revlon Global Artistic Director Gucci Westman combined a matte lip liner with a shade she’s just developed for spring 2014, Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival. “It’s inspired by the World Cup in Brazil, so I wanted it to be bright, poppy,” she explained.

If the full-strength version is too bright for your liking, take a cue from Marissa Webb, whose models sported the color in three wearable iterations. Bobbi Brown resident makeup artist Cassandra Garcia used the brand’s Rich Lip Color ($25, bobbibrowncosmetics.com) in Blazing Red (a spring 2014 shade) on all the girls, but applied it to create different effects: a full-color lip straight from the tube, a matte version blotted with a tissue and a barely-there stain that she applied with fingers, then smudged with a Q-tip. She swore to us that the shade looks good on everyone.

See? No matter what, you’ll totally be able to pull off this look come spring — or right now, if, like us, you’re too smitten to wait.

