Try These Spring Makeup Trends For Darker Skin Tones

Given how many gorgeous darker skinned models we saw on the Spring/Summer ’12 runways, we here at Beauty High have given a lot of thought as to how to play up our natural skin tones, whatever that may be. While we are firm believers that any trend can be adapted to suit any skin color, hair color or eye color with the right products and know-how, there are undoubtedly some looks that particularly suit those blessed with a darker skin tone.
We therefore feel compelled to share with you our favorite looks from the spring runways and the products you will need to achieve them if you have darker skin. From metallic eyes to strong lips and even bleached brows, we’ve rounded up the very best (and in some cases the most daring!) and scoured the stores to find the best way to get the look. So grab your note-taking pen and paper, sit back and click through our slideshow of the hottest trends for darker skin tones!
The metallic eyeshadow look seen at Just Cavalli looks absolutely stunning on darker skin. Pick a warm bronze or gold eyeshadow or pigment and contrast with a bright liner to make your eyes pop.
(M.A.C Eye Shadow in 'Woodwinked', $15, maccosmetics.com)
Doll-eyed beauty looks were all over the runways at Chanel and Louis Vuitton. To get the look, grab some dramatic false lashes and coat with black mascara to open up your eyes.
(LA Splash Lash Tease Eyelashes in 'Night Life', $4.99, ulta.com)
Strong brows are key this season and were seen in nearly every major show. When filling in your brows, be sure to pick a product that echoes the natural undertones in your hair color.
(Laura Mercier Eyebrow Pencil in 'Brunette', $20, sephora.com)
The berry colored lips at Jason Wu's S/S '12 show are a perfect complement to darker skin tones.
(Revlon Colorstay Just Bitten Lipstain + Balm in 'Beloved', $8.99, ulta.com)
Although navy eyeshadow can sometimes be too much on pale skin, its rich tones look absolutely stunning on dark skin. To create a navy smoky eye, pair with black eyeliner and lashings of super black mascara for a dramatic look.
(Stila Eye Shadow in 'Azure', $18, sephora.com)
A golden, glowy sheen on the cheeks is perfect for spring and helps skin look dewy and fresh. While many highlighters and illuminators can sometimes be too light for dark skin, try something a little more gold in it.
(M.A.C Cream Colour Base in 'Hush', $17.50, maccosmetics.com)
Rick Owens is always pushing the envelope when it comes to beauty looks, and the bleached brows at the S/S '12 show were no exception. It's not for the faint-hearted, but it looks striking on dark skin!
(Godefroy Eyebrow Lightening Creme Kit, $19.95, amazon.com)
The natural makeup look at Isabel Marant was supplemented by heavily contoured cheekbones to achieve a sculpted effect. Try a dark matte bronzer to achieve this look on dark skin.
(Dior Bronze Matte Sunshine, $46, saksfifthavenue.com)
