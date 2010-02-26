Spring Beauty Trend: How to Get a Perfectly Pale Coral Lip Color

Coral makeup is a huge trend for spring and summer and can be worn on cheeks, eyes, and lips. However, many of us are a bit wary of purchasing and applying coral products– we don’t want to end up looking chalky or costumey.

We went to the pros for help on how to apply this tricky hue. Renee Lynn Smith from bareMinerals takes us through the steps of applying a gorgeous and seasonally appropriate light coral to the lips.



Step 1 (above):

Line the inner edge of the lip with a liner for definition. Here, Renee is using 100% Natural Lip Liner by bareMinerals in Shell.

Step 2:



Using a lip brush or your pinkie finger, blend the lip liner into the lip to soften the line. This will also give your lips a nice, lightly colored undertone, so if your lipstick wears off, you still have a little bit of color.

Step 3:



Lightly run concealer around the outside of the lips to keep your lipstick from feathering where the lips are cracked or chapped.

Step 4:



Apply your lip color to the entire lip with a brush for a more even application. Renee is using bareMinerals 100% Natural Lip Color in Bellini.

Step 5:



Finish with Buxom Lip Polish which will give a plump look with a little bit of shine.

Step 6:



Layering creates different textures on the lip and lends more of a pouty look.

