Spring Eyeshadows: Bring Out The Brights

Rachel Adler
by
With spring upon us, it’s due time to update our makeup routines. Toss out your old mascaras and dull brown shadows and pull out the neons and brights!

We all know that a bold, highly-pigmented lip is in for spring (like usual) but this season we are also seeing an array of shades on the eyes as well. From bright yellows at Derek Lam to greens at Rebecca Taylor, the high impact hues that we saw on the runways were then replicated on lids throughout the season. And now, it’s our turn to take those same looks to the streets, in our own way of course.

In the slideshow above are a few of our favorite bright shadows for the season. Keep in mind that the color that you see in the pot or quad doesn’t always need to be the exact shade that you get on your lid. It can easily be softly applied and built up to the shade you want, or even washed down if it is too bright by combining it with a neutral shadow. Always remember to experiment, and let us know what you find works best for you!

 

 

Dolce & Gabbana's Bouquet Collection is full of bright, spring colors to carry you through. ($59, saksfifthavenue.com)

These high-shine powders can be used anywhere, but we love the bright colors as shadows. ($24, sephora.com)

This Shop Cook quad contains all the coral shades you could ever need. ($38, maccosmetics.com)

This ultra-pigmented cream doesn't budge  which is great for brights. ($22, sephora.com)

This uber-saturated shadow stays put and can easily be layered for more intensity. ($6.99, ulta.com)

NARS' eyeshadow duo's give you both a subtle and deep option, taking you from day to night. ($34, narscosmetics.com)

These shimmering creams give you bright color and shine without the creasing. ($25, shiseido.com)

