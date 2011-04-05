For the upcoming Spring 2011 season, the eyes have it. Beauty High turned to makeup artist, Keiko Hiramoto to interpret the latest trend in shadow. While you can detect shimmer in the spectrum of shadows she used, its important to note that they are all a matte consistency, with texture added by purely dampening the brush when applying. Photographer, Peter Buckingham, captured every detail of Hiramotos contouring and multi-dimensional shadows in Beauty Highs latest beauty editorial, Spring Shadow Spectrum.” Interested in how to get the look? We are happy to oblige.

Photographer: Peter Buckingham

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Makeup Artist: Keiko Hiramoto, Bryan Bantry

Hair Stylist: Kozmo, Bryan Bantry using Phytovolume Actif

Models:Daria Zhemkova, IMG