How to Get Spring-Ready Legs

Say goodbye to your tights because spring is finally here! The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming (almost), and the weather is finally hitting a bearable temperature where exposing your skin does not result in immediate frost bite. We cannot wait to start donning all our spring skirts, shorts and dresses, but first thing’s first: it’s time for some major leg prep. Our stems have been hiding under wooly tights and pants all winter long, and are due for a serious dose of TLC. To get your legs ultra smooth and springtime ready, we’ve got four great tips that you must not miss.

Exfoliate:

Scrub away the winter blues by quite literally scrubbing away at your legs. A good exfoliation rejuvenates your skin by buffing away any dry or dead skin cells, giving your complexion a helpful boost. There are tons of exfoliating products out there that help smooth over rough patches. One of our favorites is Clinique’s ‘Sparkle Skin’ Body Exfoliating Cream that will make sure your legs get noticed this spring!

Clinique’s ‘Sparkle Skin’ Body Exfoliating Cream, $25 at Nordstrom

Shave:

One of the most essential parts to an ultra-smooth shave is having a good razor. The new BIC® Soleil® Glow™ with COMFORT SHIELD™ head has three flexible blades that give you a flawlessly smooth shave. The trick? The flexible blades evenly distribute pressure so that your skin is protected from any irritation – who doesn’t want that?

Bic Soleil Glow Razor, $5.99 at Ulta

Moisturize:

It’s super important to moisturize right after you shower because your pores are open and ready to absorb all the moisture they can. Since you’re most likely showing off your legs in the warmer weather, slather on a body butter or cream lotion to keep dry skin at bay all day long. This super-rich smoothing body cream from Soap and Glory will definitely do the trick!

Soap & Glory Butter Yourself Body Cream, $22 at Sephora

Self-Tan:

We can all use a little help when it comes to the big reveal of spring-ready legs. Use a self-tan spray or lotion to give your legs a glowing, even complexion. Jergens Natural Glow can help you gradually create a tan even if you’re unable to get out into the sun! If you’re a pro, you can even add some contours and define your toned muscles.

Jergens Natural Glow, $8.95 at Soap