StyleCaster
Share

Spring Ponytails – How to Pump Up the Volume

What's hot
StyleCaster

Spring Ponytails – How to Pump Up the Volume

Rachel Adler
by

Warm weather prompts us to pull our hair up and off of our shoulders– but a slicked back ponytail can get boring when worn every day. To learn how to add a little bit of volume to your pony, Angela Soto from Mizu New York illustrates her technique below.

Step 1 (above):
Apply a soft cream or pomade with your fingers for a natural texture throughout your hair. Angela recommends using Bumble and Bumble Brilliantine and/or Bumble and Bumble Styling Wax.

Step 2:
89014 1267201104 Spring Ponytails How to Pump Up the Volume
Starting at the front of your head and working towards the crown, gather the front section of hair so you have an inverted v-shape. If you have bangs, leave them out. Clip this section of hair aside.

Step 3:
89015 1267201105 Spring Ponytails How to Pump Up the Volume
Leaving out the front v-section, swoop the rest of your hair into a high ponytail. To keep a soft, natural look to the hair, use your fingers or a comb to collect the hair.

Step 4:
89016 1267201107 Spring Ponytails How to Pump Up the Volume
Working with the front section previously held aside, divide into three horizontal sections. Spray a light, flexible hairspray onto the front most section of hair. Angela’s using Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode.

Step 5:
89017 1267201108 Spring Ponytails How to Pump Up the Volume
Using a big barrel curling iron, curl the section of hair back off the face– turning the barrel away from the forehead. Secure the curl with a clip.

Step 6:
89018 1267201110 Spring Ponytails How to Pump Up the Volume
Repeat steps on the remaining two sections of hair.

Step 7:
89019 1267201111 Spring Ponytails How to Pump Up the Volume
Once the curls have cooled, remove the pins and comb the sections together to form one big curl using a boar bristle brush.

Step 8:
89020 1267201113 Spring Ponytails How to Pump Up the Volume
After pulling the section towards the back of the head, push the hair forward to create a little poof. Pin in place with a bobby pin. If any length remains from the front section after pinning it back, wrap it around the base of your ponytail to hide the ponytail holder.

Step 9:
89022 1267201116 486x Spring Ponytails How to Pump Up the Volume
Finish with hairspray!

More News We Love:
Dr. Murad Teaches Us the Keys to Getting Flawless Skin
Pastel Shadow for Spring: Would You Try the Trend?
Beauty Tip: Use Hot Rollers for Easy, Glam Waves

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share