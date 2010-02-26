Spring Ponytails – How to Pump Up the Volume

Warm weather prompts us to pull our hair up and off of our shoulders– but a slicked back ponytail can get boring when worn every day. To learn how to add a little bit of volume to your pony, Angela Soto from Mizu New York illustrates her technique below.
Step 1 (above):
Apply a soft cream or pomade with your fingers for a natural texture throughout your hair. Angela recommends using Bumble and Bumble Brilliantine and/or Bumble and Bumble Styling Wax.
Step 2:
Starting at the front of your head and working towards the crown, gather the front section of hair so you have an inverted v-shape. If you have bangs, leave them out. Clip this section of hair aside.
Step 3:
Leaving out the front v-section, swoop the rest of your hair into a high ponytail. To keep a soft, natural look to the hair, use your fingers or a comb to collect the hair.
Step 4:
Working with the front section previously held aside, divide into three horizontal sections. Spray a light, flexible hairspray onto the front most section of hair. Angela’s using Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode.
Step 5:
Using a big barrel curling iron, curl the section of hair back off the face– turning the barrel away from the forehead. Secure the curl with a clip.
Step 6:
Repeat steps on the remaining two sections of hair.
Step 7:
Once the curls have cooled, remove the pins and comb the sections together to form one big curl using a boar bristle brush.
Step 8:
After pulling the section towards the back of the head, push the hair forward to create a little poof. Pin in place with a bobby pin. If any length remains from the front section after pinning it back, wrap it around the base of your ponytail to hide the ponytail holder.
Step 9:
Finish with hairspray!
