The Only Spring Nail Trends You Need to Know

Springtime is upon us, which means it’s finally time to give those dark, somber colors a break and welcome fun, bright shades into your life. That goes for more than just your wardrobe — we’re talking about nail color, too! Take a peek at the following five spring nail trends you should be trying this spring. If you know nothing else about nails this season, know these five trends.

White Hot: Take your plain white nails up a notch with a bit of embellishment. We spotted the trend all over the spring 2014 runways and the results were on fire.

Pastel Polish: Whether it be your hair color, your lipstick, or your fingertips, pastels are huge this spring. The baby pink nails at Custo Barcelona popped on the runway and are sure to stand out on the streets, too.

Half Moon Manicure: The half moon manicure is the modern day take on the classic French manicure. The beauty of this trend is unlike the usual French tip, you have the freedom to choose any two colors you want. The brighter and bolder the colors, the better!

All That Glitters: Shimmering metallic nails are always fun. Whether you’re painting your fingertips bronze, silver, or gold, with metallic glitter on your nails, it’s impossible to lose.

Bright Orange: Without a doubt, the color of the spring 2014 season is orange. Bright, cheerful, and unexpected, rocking the bold tangerine nail trend is the fastest way to embrace the new season — and turn a few heads in the process.

