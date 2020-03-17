3 Stunning Spring Nail Trends That Will Keep You Busy at Home

Something tells me the at-home manicure is going to have a resurgence in the coming months. A lot of us (me included) rely on nail techs to keep our tips on point, but as salon closures ramp up in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, most of us are going back to basics and realizing that, um, we suck at painting our own nails. Cabin fever is inevitable if we take social distancing seriously and maintaining routines is said to help relieve anxiety and discomfort. With that being said, spring nail trends for 2020 are a great way to maintain your salon appointments minus the nail tech and expertise, depending on your skill. (Fingers crossed for my shaky hands.)

According to celebrity nail artist Elle, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Emilia Clarke this season is all about “fluid nail art,” aka no hard lines.

Neutrals With Pops of Color

For those who prefer classic hues and designs like, for instance, the French manicure, Elle says to “try neutrals paired with pops of color, such as a French tip manicure featuring a neutral with a bright tip.”

For the base, opt for a neutral pink like LeChat Dare to Wear Pink Ribbon ($8.95 at Walmart) or Essie Ballet Slippers (above) and then for the tip, go with a bright peach-orange like LeChat Dare to Wear Peach Blast ($8.95 at Walmart).

Holographic Pastels

Pastels (also known as the new neutrals) and spring go together like peanut butter and jelly. Plus, those delicate tones are instant mood-lifters. If you want to spice up your go-to shade, Elle loves pairing “pastels with a holographic topcoat or as holographic shades such as LeChat Nails Perfect Match Spectra Futuristic (above) and LeChat Nails Perfect Match Spectra Nene ($12.95 at Walmart).

The finish will remind you of the sparkle fill typically used in Easter baskets.

Sea Glass

Finally, perhaps the most adventurous spring vibe is the sea glass look, which requires more than one polish shade. Elle says this one can be brought to life by “mixing a blue marine or a citron and then finishing it off with a matte topcoat instead of a shiny one, for the sea glass effect.”

“This can be done with the jelly shades that have been trending,” she adds. “I have LeChat Nails Perception collection in my kit, though it is a professional product.” Essie’s In The Cab-Ana (above) is an alternative gorgeous aquamarine that would be ideal for mastering this look.

And just like that, you have plans for another night in.

