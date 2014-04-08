8 Spring Nail Polish Colors For Your Prettiest Tips

Right after we swap our deep wine lipstick for a lighter coral hue and we begin easing up on the darker hair dye, spring inspires us to rotate out our dark, vampy nail polish colors from winter in favor of bright, fun lacquers. Everyone loves a good navy nail polish, but April hits and all we want is pastel purple nails.
Whether you’re dying to try the latest nail trends (ahem, polka dot top coats over vibrant colors) or you’re simply trying to paint your nails with the colors of the season, the new spring nail polish colors won’t let you down. Above, we’ve gathered eight of our favorites for the warm weather, including everything from textured purples to shimmering pinks.
It's just about impossible to not love the newest nail colors for spring.
Image via @JINsoon Instagram
Photo:
Jinsoon Instagram
Part of the Color Field spring collection, Cool Blue goes on smoothly and has the prettiest blue hue you'll ever use. Top it off with one of the Polka Dot top coats for an especially sweet manicure.
JINsoon Nail Polish in Cool Blue, $18, JINsoon.com
Combining the textured nail trend with the color of the year, this gritty purple polish is sure to be the uniform for cool girls' nails this spring.
Formula X Liquid Crystals Nail Polish in Equinox, $$12.50, Sephora.com
Spring wouldn't be complete without a pink nail polish, and Essie's vibrant take on bright crimson is spot on.
Essie in Style Hunter, $8.50, Essie.com
Nude nails were all over the spring runways during Fashion Week, and this option from RGB is essentially a one-color-fits-all when it comes to neutral polish.
RGB Nail Polish in Toast, $18, RGBcosmetics.com
This season, we're all about pops of orange in our look, and what better way to wear the trend than swiping on some sherbet nail polish? This color from Zoya has just a hint of shimmer, so your nails will look especially amazing in the sunlight.
Zoya Nail Polish in Cole, $9, Zoya.com
From your eyeliner to your nails, metallics are huge this season. This mermaid-esque polish from Marc Jacobs fits the bill.
Marc Jacobs Nail Glaze in Sally Emerald, $18, MarcJacobs.com
Bring out your inner ballerina with this shimmering pastel pink from Deborah Lippmann. Whether you wear this alone or use it as a topping for another color, it's sheer beauty.
Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in La Vie en Rose, $18, DeborahLippmann.com
Besides the fact that this polish is quite literally sunshine on your fingertips, it's also scented, so you'll have a few reasons to smile each time you see your manicure.
Revlon Nail Enamel in Sunlit Grass, $5.99, Drugstore.com