8 Spring Nail Polish Colors For Your Prettiest Tips

Right after we swap our deep wine lipstick for a lighter coral hue and we begin easing up on the darker hair dye, spring inspires us to rotate out our dark, vampy nail polish colors from winter in favor of bright, fun lacquers. Everyone loves a good navy nail polish, but April hits and all we want is pastel purple nails.

Whether you’re dying to try the latest nail trends (ahem, polka dot top coats over vibrant colors) or you’re simply trying to paint your nails with the colors of the season, the new spring nail polish colors won’t let you down. Above, we’ve gathered eight of our favorites for the warm weather, including everything from textured purples to shimmering pinks.

