50 Cute and Creative Nail Art Designs for Spring

Spring officially arrives tomorrow (March 20), and it feels like we’ve been waiting an eternity for its arrival. Anyone else as excited as us about longer days and warmer weather? We can’t think of a better way to celebrate (and pamper ourselves simultaneously) than by getting a fresh manicure inspired by our favorite season.

Although we rarely live by rigid beauty rules, like the one that says you can only wear dark colors in the winter, we’re totally into that long-running tradition of rocking brighter shades in the spring. There’s a myriad of ways to brighten up your digits, from pastel florals to negative-space shapes, and Instagram is the perfect place to find inspiration.

Ahead, find 50 stunning, yet versatile nail art ideas to screenshot before your next mani sesh.