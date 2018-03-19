StyleCaster
50 Cute and Creative Nail Art Designs for Spring

Photo: ImaxTree

Spring officially arrives tomorrow (March 20), and it feels like we’ve been waiting an eternity for its arrival. Anyone else as excited as us about longer days and warmer weather? We can’t think of a better way to celebrate (and pamper ourselves simultaneously) than by getting a fresh manicure inspired by our favorite season.

MORE: 13 Vibrant Nail Polish Shades You Need This Spring

Although we rarely live by rigid beauty rules, like the one that says you can only wear dark colors in the winter, we’re totally into that long-running tradition of rocking brighter shades in the spring. There’s a myriad of ways to brighten up your digits, from pastel florals to negative-space shapes, and Instagram is the perfect place to find inspiration.

Ahead, find 50 stunning, yet versatile nail art ideas to screenshot before your next mani sesh.

1 of 50
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Pink Wink
Pink Wink
Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | 3-D Flowers
3-D Flowers
Photo: instagram / @safarinailspa
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | All the Stars
All the Stars
Photo: instagram / @themaniguard
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Ombre Tips
Ombre Tips
Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Glitter Easter Eggs
Glitter Easter Eggs
Photo: instagram / @sheelarantaaho
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Half-Moon Mani
Half-Moon Mani
Photo: instagram / @lepetitnailspa
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Bejeweled Stilettos
Bejeweled Stilettos
Photo: instagram / @nailson7th
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Pierced Nails
Pierced Nails
Photo: instagram / @britneytokyo
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Rainbow Shapes
Rainbow Shapes
Photo: instagram / @chelseaqueen
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Little Swoops
Little Swoops
Photo: instagram / @aliciatnails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Purple Flowers
Purple Flowers
Photo: instagram / @fleuryrosenails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Rainbow Bright
Rainbow Bright
Photo: instagram / @misspopnails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Sprinkle Donuts
Sprinkle Doughnuts
Photo: instagram / @karengnails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Geode Nails
Geode Nails
Photo: instagram / @stephstonenails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Rainbow Swirls
Rainbow Swirls
Photo: instagram / @nailsbymei
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Clear Space
Clear Space
Photo: instagram / @nailsbymh
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Chain Gang
Chain Gang
Photo: instagram / @naominailsnyc
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Red Roses
Red Roses
Photo: instagram / @benimelim
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Sprinkled Tips
Sprinkled Tips
Photo: instagram / @rororo.your.boat
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Stain Glass Nails
Stained Glass Nails
Photo: instagram / @nailsfinder
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Green Flowers
Green Flowers
Photo: instagram / @da_ye0513
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Sweet Cherries
Sweet Cherries
Photo: instagram / @queenbnails_
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Peachy Matte
Peachy Matte
Photo: instagram / @r_kate_nails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Blue in Bloom
Blue in Bloom
Photo: instagram / @iglamnails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Star Bright
Star Bright
Photo: instagram / @sed_nail_art
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Ombre Rainbow
Ombre Rainbow
Photo: instagram / @jennifersnailsx
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Colorful Squiggles
Colorful Squiggles
Photo: instagram / @nail_mania25
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | White Bright Florals
White Bright Florals
Photo: instagram / @nailedrva
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Tiny Dots
Tiny Dots
Photo: instagram / @nailsbyheathere
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Pastel Marble
Pastel Marble
Photo: instagram / @matreshki_nailstudio
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | All-Over Glitter
All-Over Glitter
Photo: instagram / @lacquerexpression
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Easter Eggs
Easter Eggs
Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Crystal Accents
Crystal Accents
Photo: instagram / @dora.bakosne
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Flower Chains
Flower Chains
Photo: instagram / @trubnikovaos_nails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Pretty Flamingos
Pretty Flamingos
Photo: instagram / @topcoat_nail_bar
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Pink Stripes
Pink Stripes
Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Magenta Lips
Magenta Lips
Photo: instagram / @rociozarate1
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | B-A-N-A-N-A-S
B-A-N-A-N-A-S
Photo: instagram / @alinakurmakaeva.nails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Ballerina Nails
Ballerina Nails
Photo: instagram / @nagelfee_jenne
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Spray Paint
Spray Paint
Photo: instagram / @pinkythenailtech
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Neon Yellow
Neon Yellow
Photo: instagram / @erikamarienails
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Flower Power
Flower Power
Photo: instagram / @nailsinbloom
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | A Little Love
A Little Love
Photo: instagram / @ksenia_lyungrin
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | South Beach Sunset
South Beach Sunset
Photo: instagram / @nails_quilla
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Geometric Shapes
Geometric Shapes
Photo: instagram / @greenmanicure
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | L-O-V-E
L-O-V-E
Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Polka Dots
Polka Dots
Photo: instagram / @aniapaznokieciarka
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Pastel Flowers
Pastel Flowers
Photo: instagram / @feline.nail
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Marble Plate
Marble Plate
Photo: instagram / @polishandpaws
STYLECASTER | Spring Nail Art Inspiration | Rainbow Dots
Rainbow Dots
Photo: instagram / @hybrydy_art_official

