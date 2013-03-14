Spring Nail Art That Will Get Your Tips Noticed

Whether you’re planning on a spring break vacation or you’re packing up for the next music festival, your look won’t be complete without polished nails. From pastels to textures to appliques, there’s no shortage of trends for manicures, and we’re falling in love with nail art all over again just thinking of the gorgeous possibilities. Sure, you can go for a pale nail and worry about chips, but we’d rather let our fingers take center stage this spring with incredible nail art.
As long as you take care of your nails and use a great top coat, your manicure will last as long as your vacation. Regardless of your talents in the nail art department, there’s a manicure that you’ll be able to DIY. Take a look at our favorite nail art inspirations for spring and let us know which you’ll be attempting in the comments below!
For an update on the French manicure, angle your brush to create a "V" shape and use complimentary pastel shades for spring.
Photo:
Pshiiiit/Pshiiit
Tribal nail art with pops of color is perfect for a spring break manicure.
Photo:
Nails Magazine/Nails Magazine
Appliques are one of the biggest nail art trends for spring, so using pearls with flower nail art gives your manicure a feminine feel for the season.
Photo:
Liquid Jelly/Liquid Jelly
Using pinks, oranges and yellows, graphic lines and different patterns on every nail make for a fun manicure that will make your friends jealous.
Photo:
Nails by Sabrina /Nails by Sabrina
The reverse French manicure is incredibly simple, but looks edgy and fun once it's complete. Try mixing a bold hue with a metallic polish.
Photo:
The Daily Varnish/The Daily Varnish
With matte texture being one of the biggest beauty trends for spring 2013, this graphic line matte manicure is the prettiest way to get the look.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
With a mint green, black and white, geometric nail art with simple appliques makes a huge impact.
Photo:
Amber Norell/Amber Norell
Metallic nails were all over the spring runways, so this new take on the French manicure in shiny shades is right on trend.
Photo:
Beautopia/Beautopia
Nothing makes an impact like a simple design in black, white and gold. Try this nail art for your next big night out or during spring break.
Photo:
CYVY/CYVY
Pastel shades and prints will shine at music festivals this spring.
Photo:
Love It So Much/Love It So Much