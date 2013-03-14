Spring Nail Art That Will Get Your Tips Noticed

Whether you’re planning on a spring break vacation or you’re packing up for the next music festival, your look won’t be complete without polished nails. From pastels to textures to appliques, there’s no shortage of trends for manicures, and we’re falling in love with nail art all over again just thinking of the gorgeous possibilities. Sure, you can go for a pale nail and worry about chips, but we’d rather let our fingers take center stage this spring with incredible nail art.

As long as you take care of your nails and use a great top coat, your manicure will last as long as your vacation. Regardless of your talents in the nail art department, there’s a manicure that you’ll be able to DIY. Take a look at our favorite nail art inspirations for spring and let us know which you’ll be attempting in the comments below!

