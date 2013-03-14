Spring’s Boldest Beauty Trends, From The Runway To The Red Carpet

Beauties like Emma Stone wow us by constantly reinventing themselves — a new lip color here, a hair tweak there. And just like the dresses celebrities don for their red carpet appearances, the beauty trends they wear tend come straight from the runway. This season, add a few new looks to your hair and makeup rotation with these four super flattering spring looks, reinterpreted from runway-bold to real world-ready by our favorite famous faces.

Lush Lips

This season’s statement lip has a soft, satin finish that falls somewhere between matte and shiny on the texture spectrum. But the hues are universally bright: think fruit punch red, hot watermelon pink and poppy coral. For a mini-makeover, play against type with a lip color that’s the opposite of your undertones, like cool-complexioned Emma Stone’s orange-red, or Jennifer Hudson’s blue-based pink, which contrasts with her warm-toned skin.

Get the look: This season’s new lip color crop excels at texture, with creamier-than-ever formulas. Nars Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg ($25, narscosmetics.com); Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in It Girl ($9.99, revlon.com); MAC Mineralize Rich Lipstick in Utterly Delicious ($22, maccosmetics.com).

Deep Parts

Changing your part is a dead simple, zero-commitment way to update your hairstyle this season. After deep side parts made the rounds at major spring shows, from Lanvin to Marc Jacobs to Calvin Klein, the look hit the red carpet during awards season, where stars like Rashida Jones and Michelle Williams sported side-swept styles to glamorous effect.

Get the look: Perfect your part by using the end of your comb to make a straight line; a neat part makes a stronger statement. If your hair needs training to hold a side part, lock strands into place with Redken Control Addict 28 High Hold Hairspray ($20, redken.com for salons), which freezes your style with 24-hour hold.

The Bluest Eye

Makeup artists played favorites with color at the spring shows: everywhere we looked, we saw a sea of blue, from the turquoise lids at Monique L’huillier to the shimmering aqua eye at Anthony Vaccarello. The statement shade enhances any eye color — compare the look on Nicole Richie’s brown eyes with Ashley Benson’s baby blues.

Get the look: Stock your makeup bag with blues, from The Body Shop Colour Crush Eye Shadow in Something Blue ($10, thebodyshop-usa.com) to Aqualillies for Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner in Splash ($22, available in April at sephora.com) to L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Eye Shadow Quad in Skinny Jeans ($7.99, lorealparisusa.com).

Mod World

This season, fashion is fixated on the ‘60s, with a beauty look to match. We love the statement-making Twiggy lashes we spotted on Jean Paul Gaultier’s runway, and again on celebrities like Dianna Agron and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Get the look: Choose false lashes with a stripy effect, like Sephora Collection False Eye Lashes in Flair ($10, sephora.com), and wear them top and bottom if you dare. Emphasize your doe-eyed look with pale liner in the lower, inner rim of the eye; try Pixi Extra Eye Bright Liner ($17, at target.com).

