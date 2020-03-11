Spring Makeup Trends Have Absolutely No Chill and I’m Here for It

I’ve discovered rather quickly that the upside to staying in the house more than I’d like to is wiping the dust off of unopened makeup products and putting them to use (after washing my hands after, of course). Add in the fact that 2020 spring makeup trends are actually interesting and well, I have plenty of ways to keep myself occupied when I’m not working. Plus, it may just be time to finally master an eyeshadow look that goes beyond one color or shade family.

To that same point, pulling off any of these trends shouldn’t be expensive just because they exude a need for pro-level skills. For that reason, I reached out to Haesoo Chung, Brand Manager and Product Developer at KISS New York Professional, for affordable products that lend themselves to each one. So before you go H.A.M. with some boredom-induced online shopping, here’s what should be on your list.

Pastel Eyeshadow

Pastels are already a go-to this time of year and according to one brand, it’s the new neutral. Personally, these colors instantly remind me of all the Easter Sunday dresses I wore as a kid and the inevitable Easter egg hunts that would follow. But nostalgia aside, pastels are soft, yet bold and contrary to popular belief, versatile for all skin tones when using shades that best suit your complexion.

Generally speaking, eyeshadow palettes offer various color combos to apply and more than enough product to practice with until you’re ready to step out with confidence.

According to Chung, the Kiss New York Goddess Palette “creates the perfect natural, subtle look and offers infinite variations through mixing and layering 12 different pastel shades.”

Feathered Brows

Remember when everyone wanted brows like Cara Delevingne? Just when I thought I was the only one who still felt this way, it seems the experts and makeup gurus are shifting the spotlight back to our arches. Thanks to innovative brand launches like the Revlon’s BrowLights Pomade pencil and buzzy treatments like brow lamination, that bold, feathered finish is a goal for many this year.

Regardless of the product you use and how you decide to pull this look off, a brow gel like Kiss New York’s Top Brow Gel is essential to lock all of your hard work in.

“The clear gel formula works well on all hair colors and can be used over brow powders, creams or pencil,” says Chung.

Dramatic Eyeliner

Fashion Month made it abundantly clear that eyeliner is going through a reinvention of its own. Makeup artists are challenging themselves more than ever to update classic looks like the cat eye and create new, avant-garde shapes like floating liner. There’s no one way to do this because every makeup wearer has their own version of “dramatic.” However, a sturdy and pigmented eyeliner will benefit everyone and anyone.

“From the red carpet to NYFW, we’ve seen big and bold use of eyeliner which brings an element of playfulness to makeup and takes liner a step further than just winged eyeliner,” says Chung, who also recommends the user-friendly Kiss New York Go Dead Sexy Liquid Liner for this seasonal trend.

Red Lips

Red lipstick is a trend every season because it’s a classic that somehow always feels new. The 2020 award season is proof of that, as there were numerous celebs at every show wearing their favorite version of the versatile shade. Expect nothing less in the spring when the colors in our vanities and closets get bolder and brighter.

Chung agrees and recommends the new Fierce Cream Lipstick in Passion Red for its “creamy, non-drying formula that is long-lasting.” (Fun fact: Sofia Vergara wore this exact shade to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.)

