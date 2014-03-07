Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin On Her Top Hairstyles for Spring

With spring just around the corner (finally!) it’s officially time to start thinking about transitioning your hair for the new season. Whether we’re talking cuts or style (or color!) the change of season is always a perfect excuse to change up your look. We hung out with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, a spokesperson for the Clear Hair & Scalp line, and also the woman responsible for some of the most famous tresses – Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez to name just a few.

Below, she tells us exactly what trends to look out for this spring, from which cuts you should be asking your stylist for in the salon to which hairstyles you can be relying on day-to-day to stay in style.

Go Shorter:

“I think we’re seeing a lot of cuts that are blunt, with layers and a lot of movement. Some girls with finer hair have been cutting it really blunt, but a lot of chin to collar bone is really popular right now, you know just like that Celine hair, just really chic.”

Ombre Is Sticking Around:

“I definitely think ombre is here for another season, it’s not going away. Khloe Kardashian just got her ombre turned into more of a highlight – George Papanikolas just lifted her ombre closer to the root, just to brighten up. I think that’s a nice way to do a variation on your ombre, maybe just do some face framing highlights and then keeping it low throughout the rest of your hair.”



Embrace Sleek Hair:

“Especially in the summertime the go-to is sleek hair, middle parts, with sleek hair and either a low pony or a bun. Or side parts and sleek like Nicole Richie wears a lot is really popular and very chic with a pop of color on the lip and a statement necklace, it’s a good transition from daytime to nighttime.”



Try The Half-Up:

“I love a good half-up half-down hairstyle for spring, I always call it the Mariah Carey “Honey” video hair [Ed note: Mariah Carey throwback above for everyone who doesn’t remember], I love that. Especially day 3, if your hair is dirty and you don’t want to wash it, you can put it half-up half-down and still make it look cute.”



Accessorize Your Pony:

“I think high ponytails are in, and I also love the Chanel ponies that were on the runway – I love the idea of adding ribbon or tweed to your ponytail and keeping the end messy, sleek at the root but add fun accessories to it. If you’re the appropriate age group where you can add fun accessories to your hair, do it – and they’re so easy to find now.”

Image via Jason LaVeris/Film Magic