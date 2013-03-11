Get Your Spring Hairstyle Inspiration From These Celebrity Makeovers

Spring is in the air, and after a winter of sporting the same hairstyle day in and day out, it’s time to update your look. For some of us, a new makeup routine including pops of color will do the trick to brighten things up, but for many of us, our hair needs a fresh outlook on life. Whether you’re growing your hair out, debating going for the incredibly popular lob haircut or you’re just deciding on what your next move in the color department will be, now’s the time to start anew with a hairstyle makeover.

Celebrities know that spring is the optimal time for a new look, and over the past few weeks they’ve been heading to the salon to transform their tresses. From Kourtney Kardashian chopping bangs to Britney Spears switching to the dark side and going brunette, there’s no shortage of celebrity hair inspiration for spring. Take a look through the latest celebrity makeovers to get some inspiration for your own hairstyle transformation!