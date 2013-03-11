Get Your Spring Hairstyle Inspiration From These Celebrity Makeovers

Spring is in the air, and after a winter of sporting the same hairstyle day in and day out, it’s time to update your look. For some of us, a new makeup routine including pops of color will do the trick to brighten things up, but for many of us, our hair needs a fresh outlook on life. Whether you’re growing your hair out, debating going for the incredibly popular lob haircut or you’re just deciding on what your next move in the color department will be, now’s the time to start anew with a hairstyle makeover.
Celebrities know that spring is the optimal time for a new look, and over the past few weeks they’ve been heading to the salon to transform their tresses. From Kourtney Kardashian chopping bangs to Britney Spears switching to the dark side and going brunette, there’s no shortage of celebrity hair inspiration for spring. Take a look through the latest celebrity makeovers to get some inspiration for your own hairstyle transformation!
Michelle Williams recently decided to grow out her pixie cut, transitioning her style with length on the top and in the front. This longer style suits her well and works for anyone trying to grow out short hair.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Britney Spears said goodbye to her trademark gold locks in favor of chestnut brown hair. She completed her look with a smokey eye and nude lips.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EJAF
Jessica Chastain arrived at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris with straight and sleek ombre hair.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
After months of sporting a pixie cut, Rihanna showed up to the Grammy Awards with long, sultry waves.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an up close and personal look at her wispy bangs via Instagram.

Instagram/Instagram
Awards season behind her, Naomi Watts attended SXSW showing off her new, short hairstyle.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos
Ashley Benson debuted new, darker hair at SXSW Music Festival, making the look pop with brightly colored eyeliner.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW
Announcing via Twitter "I got banged," LeAnn Rimes decided to go for full on bangs for spring.

Kris Connor/Getty Images