7 On-Trend Hair and Makeup Looks to Try Now

Cool girl ponies, girly hair extras, and loud lips are just a few of the beauty looks we’re obsessed with right now. Instead of sending the “no makeup makeup” spring fashion week favorite down the runway, the designers stepped it up for spring —big time.
We were certainly inspired by plenty of the looks on the runways that we had spotted in our spring trend report, but it’s time to pull out some of the more fun and colorful trends now that the weather is getting warmer and actually start trying them yourself. We’ve gathered 7 of our favorites above – click through for some inspiration and try them out for yourself!
The sea of rose gold-washed peepers at Oscar de le Renta had us verrrry excited. More proof this hue is here to stay.
Whoever said bold eyes and lips aren't a thing and you should stick with one, not both, clearly wasn't creating the makeup look backstage at Gaultier. This icy mettalic eye and matte red pout combo is striking and sexy. We're thinking "more is more" is defintely having a moment this spring.
Bouncy curls + dainty clips always work. The look at Jenny Packham might just be our favorite hairstyle right now—perfect for a garden party or cocktails with your guy.
Break out your barrettes, ladies. They're back in a big way. Donna Karan incorporated the trusty hair accessory into sleek half-up, half-down dos and the result was 100% gorge. Especially paired with shimmery gold lids and glossy peach lips.
If you're not as obsessed with this chalky bubblegum pink lip at Prabal Gurung as we are, we don't know you. Just kidding, but really—it's just so good.
Super thin cat-eye lines are cool and all, but the new way to rock this trend is to go FULL, like the models did at Giambattista Valli. Paint your whole lid black before winging out the tip.
Rachel Zoe apparently dies for a major messy braid and so do we. Get involved this season.
