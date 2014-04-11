7 On-Trend Hair and Makeup Looks to Try Now

Cool girl ponies, girly hair extras, and loud lips are just a few of the beauty looks we’re obsessed with right now. Instead of sending the “no makeup makeup” spring fashion week favorite down the runway, the designers stepped it up for spring —big time.

We were certainly inspired by plenty of the looks on the runways that we had spotted in our spring trend report, but it’s time to pull out some of the more fun and colorful trends now that the weather is getting warmer and actually start trying them yourself. We’ve gathered 7 of our favorites above – click through for some inspiration and try them out for yourself!

More From Beauty High:

Spring 2014 Trends: What’s In and What’s Out

8 Spring Nail Polish Colors for Your Prettiest Tips

Beauty Recipe: Pretty Peach Makeup