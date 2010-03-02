Spring Hair How-To – Tousled Side Ponytail

Photos: Andrew Katzowitz for StyleCaster Studios

Dressing up for date nights becomes more fun in the springtime no more layering on sweaters, scarves, hats, and mittens before you head out the door instead it’s all about cute little dresses and short skirts. With that, we also get in the spirit of experimenting with makeup and hairstyles– adding a bit more flair, if you will.

Angela Soto, hairstylist from Mizu New York, shows us how to do a simple tousled side ponytail to add to your date night look.



Step 1 (above):

Start with curling the whole head in very small sections with a 1/4 to 1 inch curling iron for a tight curl. Spray with hairspray as you go to hold the curls. Angela is using Bumble and Bumble Spray De Mode.

Step 2:



When finished, finger through curls.

Step 3:



Make a deep side part with the hair using the end of a comb.



Step 4:



Direct the hair into a loose, low ponytail behind the ear with your fingers.

Step 5:



Take hair pins and visually pin curls into place. You can also tie with a small elastic for a firmer hold.

Step 6:



Enjoy the new style– and keep in mind you can dress it up or dress it down!

More News We Love:

How to Do a Feminine Eye in Just 5 Minutes

LORAC Creator Explains How to Use Shadow to Best Define Eyes

Beauty Banter: How Do I Tame My Overgrown Brows?