Spring Hair How-To: Tousled Side Ponytail

StyleCaster shares with us how Angela from Mizu New York achieves a loose, tousled ponytail for date night!

Photos: Andrew Katzowitz for StyleCaster Studios

Dressing up for date nights becomes more fun in the springtime – no more layering on sweaters, scarves, hats, and mittens before you head out the door – instead it’s all about cute little dresses and short skirts. With that, we also get in the spirit of experimenting with makeup and hairstyles– adding a bit more flair, if you will.

Angela Soto, hairstylist from Mizu New York, shows us how to do a simple tousled side ponytail to add to your date night look.



Step 1 (above):

Start with curling the whole head in very small sections with a 1/4 to 1 inch curling iron for a tight curl. Spray with hairspray as you go to hold the curls. Angela is using Bumble and Bumble Spray De Mode.

Step 2:



When finished, finger through curls.

Step 3:



Make a deep side part with the hair using the end of a comb.



Step 4:



Direct the hair into a loose, low ponytail behind the ear with your fingers.

Step 5:



Take hair pins and visually pin curls into place. You can also tie with a small elastic for a firmer hold.

Step 6:



Enjoy the new style– and keep in mind you can dress it up or dress it down!