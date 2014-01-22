How to Choose Your Spring Fragrance

It may feel rather chilly out, but spring will be here before we know it. Ready yourself for the changing season and get out of your fragrance rut at the same time.

Cherish Your Memories

Take a moment to remember some of your favorite places in your past that bring a smile to your face. Is it the beach, the woods, fresh baked cake? “It’s a start in finding your true new scent. Those memories are what will make you fall in love with a new scent and get your mood shifting from stagnant to refreshed and inspired,” says Sage Machado, celebrity fragrance designer.

Consider Your Style

Let yourself be inspired by your new wardrobe additions. Have you recreated a new look this season that will best represent you? “Try to choose a new scent that suits this new essence you are seeking, so you have a whole new you. You’ll be amazed how many people will notice your scent and the compliments are a sure-fire way to boost your confidence,” says Machado.

Remember how great you feel when you get a new haircut or a new outfit? Choosing a new scent will be equally as satisfying.

If You’re Still Stuck…

“Start in baby steps. Try finding a new scent that may layer nicely with your favorite and slowly you will learn to love the introduction of a bit of newness whilst still having you base scent intact,” says Machado.

Find Your Soul Mate

…Or something like that. Just like the perfect mate is not one size fits all, neither is the right fragrance. Scents smell totally different on all of us, so don’t try and choose something that just doesn’t sit well on you. It is crucial that your own body chemistry works well with this new scent, or any scent for that matter and finding that scent is what truly makes it speak to you. It will not smell the same on anyone, which makes you one of a kind.

