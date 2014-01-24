Spring Fragrances That Will Make You Want a New Signature Scent

Spring is the season of new beginnings, so start spring off with a fresh new scent! Picking a new fragrance can be a bit overwhelming. From sweet and fruity to feminine and floral, the options are endless. So, to help you on your path of discovering your new signature scent, we have gathered a few of our spring favorites.
Whether you want to capture the aroma of your favorite flower, or perhaps you’re looking for an edgier scent, we have got you covered. Click through the slideshow above to find out which fragrances to put on when the winter layers start coming off.
Put some spring in your step and take a stroll down Aerin's Lilac Path. This scent perfectly captures the season and the jewel-topped bottle will look beautiful on any vanity.
Aerin Lilac Path, $110, esteelauder.com
Chloe's new fragrance, Roses de Chloe is the latest scent from the brand and perhaps the lovliest. Aptly named, this fragrance will transport you into a garden overflowing with roses.
Chloe Roses de Chloe, $95, sephora.com
Dynamic duo and fashion moguls Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen expanded their empire this year by creating not one, but two fragrances for their Elizabeth and James line. Nirvana Black and Nirvana White both express the brand's edgy elegance in two distinctly different ways, giving you the luxury to choose your own nirvana.
Elizabeth and James Nirvana, $75, sephora.com
The latest news from the House of Balmain is the introduction of its newest fragrance, Extatic, the first scent created by the label's Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing. The fragrance will be an exotic blend of florals and leather and is set to launch in America by spring time this year.
Balmain Exatic, $116
Calvin Klein's scent, Euphoria, was an incredibly popular fragrance targeted to a more mature audience. Because of that success, the brand decided to launch a new scent in 2014 and aim it at a younger demographic. Introducing, Endless Euphoria, with notes of cherry blossom and mandarin, this fragrance is lighter and fresher than the original Euphoria, perfect for those sweet days of spring.
Calvin Klein Endless Euphoria, $89
At the end of January 2014, Burberry will launch the female counterpart to Burberry Brit Rhythm. Taking inspiration from the excitement surrounding live music, the scent contains notes of lavender and musk, creating the perfect mix of femininity and rock n' roll edge.
Burberry Brit Rhythm for Her, $90
A little bit sweet, and a little bit spicy, Balenciaga's latest and greatest fragrance, Rosabotanica, is a refreshing and sparkling blend that will leave you smelling feminine and fresh all day long.
Balenciaga Rosabotantica, $100, sephora.com
Juicy Couture is known for its casual luxury, and it's new fragrance, Malibu, carries on with the brand's signature aesthetic. With notes of pink passsion fruit, and sweet jasmine, Malibu is a mix of bohemian and glamour, making it the perfect embodiment of California's cool, laidback style.
Juicy Couture Malibu, $72, juicycouture.com