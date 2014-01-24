Spring Fragrances That Will Make You Want a New Signature Scent

Spring is the season of new beginnings, so start spring off with a fresh new scent! Picking a new fragrance can be a bit overwhelming. From sweet and fruity to feminine and floral, the options are endless. So, to help you on your path of discovering your new signature scent, we have gathered a few of our spring favorites.

Whether you want to capture the aroma of your favorite flower, or perhaps you’re looking for an edgier scent, we have got you covered. Click through the slideshow above to find out which fragrances to put on when the winter layers start coming off.

More From Beauty High:

Top 10 Most Popular Women’s Winter Fragrances of 2013

How it Works: See by Chloe Paint a Scent

How to Recreate 5 Iconic Fragrances for Less