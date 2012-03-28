DIY Spring Floral Manicures

Spring is in the air, and it’s hard to go anywhere without seeing some kind of sunny day manicure happening right now. Whether your nails have a pop of color or a fresh floral design, Spring nails are quickly becoming the must have accessory of the season. For anyone dying to get the look, but doesn’t know quite how to replicate it, we’ve put together a how-to slideshow of our favorite flower-inspired nails.

What you’ll need: Besides a steady hand and a little ambition, make sure you’ve got a few toothpicks, bobby pins, and a fantastic top coat to make your manicure last. The polishes we used were from the OPI Holland Collection, Dolce and Gabbana Spring Nail Collection and the Stripe Rite Thin Nail Brushes line.

How long does this take?: Depending on which look you decide to take on and how steady your hands are, this will take you anywhere from 30 minutes to about an hour (test it out while watching this week’s episode of Mad Men). The “Dandelion” nails will take the least amount of time, while the “Garden Party” nails are a bit more labor intensive.

Every time you paint your nails, you’ll continue to get better. Once you try one of these floral manicures, tweet us a picture for our Tuesday #nailcall!