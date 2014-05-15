10 Under $10: Spring Drugstore Essentials

We all love to luxuriate and indulge in department store brand beauty products, but after a while it can really start to hurt our wallets. Our hidden secret? Finding top quality products at the drugstore. There are countless products lining the aisles of your local shopping center, many of which are equal (or sometimes even better!) quality to those that line glossy department store counters.

With the spring season finally on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to start warming up your beauty look to fit the warmer weather. And you may be surprised, but the drugstore just might be the perfect place to do so. To make the drugstore hunt a little less daunting, we’ve scoured the shelves for some of our absolute favorite spring beauty and skincare products that perform just as well as pricier department store brands. Check out the slideshow above to find 10 amazing must haves this spring under $10 that you can find at your local drugstore.

