10 Under $10: Spring Drugstore Essentials

We all love to luxuriate and indulge in department store brand beauty products, but after a while it can really start to hurt our wallets. Our hidden secret? Finding top quality products at the drugstore. There are countless products lining the aisles of your local shopping center, many of which are equal (or sometimes even better!) quality to those that line glossy department store counters.
With the spring season finally on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to start warming up your beauty look to fit the warmer weather. And you may be surprised, but the drugstore just might be the perfect place to do so. To make the drugstore hunt a little less daunting, we’ve scoured the shelves for some of our absolute favorite spring beauty and skincare products that perform just as well as pricier department store brands. Check out the slideshow above to find 10 amazing must haves this spring under $10 that you can find at your local drugstore.
Find out which spring products you need now – without breaking the bank.
A flawlessly smooth shave and glowing spring-ready legs all starts with a good razor. The Comfort Shield head with 3 flexible blades on this razor evenly distributes pressure, protecting your skin from razor bumps and irritation and leaving your legs looking radiant.
BIC ® Soleil ® Glow™ Razor, $5.99, Walgreens.com
Spring is here and love is in the air – which means you'll need kissably soft lips! This moisturizing lip balm has SPF 20 and the pink punch flavor is perfect for spring. Pucker up!
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm SPF 20 in Pink Punch, $3.19, Drugstore.com
Spring cleaning isn’t just for your home, it counts for your makeup brushes too! People often forget that they need to clean their makeup brushes regularly to avoid nasty breakouts. Face Secrets offers a cleaner that eradicates all the makeup buildup hidden in the bristles of your brush that may be clogging your pores.
Face Secrets Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner, $5.99, SallyBeauty.com
Avon offers an eyeshadow pencil that delivers fade-proof, rub-proof, & waterproof eye coverage. Finally an eyeshadow that goes on and stays on during all your springtime activities.
Avon Extra Lasting Eyeshadow Pencil, $5.99, Avon.com
Looking for a pre-summer glow? This blush & bronzing duo create a healthy and natural looking glow all year round. You know what they say, fake it until you make it.
e.l.f. Studio Contouring Blush & Bronzing Powder, $3.00, EyesLipFace.com
This balm is ideal for the sunny summer months with it’s SPF 15 and continuous hydration.
L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Le Balm in Caramel Comfort, $7.95, Drugstore.com
Luscious lashes are a major trend for spring. L’Oreal Paris offers a mascara with a patented curved brush that makes your lashes 4X bigger. No need for falsies when you’ve got this baby in your makeup bag.
L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Curved Brush Volume Building Mascara in Black, $7.79, Drugstore.com
This little guy offers a 22 makeup piece collection in the palm of your hand! Now you can be prepared to handle any makeup woe that may come your way this spring.
e.l.f. Studio 22 Piece Mini On the Go Palette, $10.00, EyesLipFace.com
Eyeliner pencils that are easily applied and stay on (especially in the warmer and more active summer months) are hard to come by. MILANI offers an eyeliner pencil that goes on like a liquid but doesn’t smudge.
MILANI LIQUIFEYE Metallic Eyeliner Pencil-MLMLQ05 Brown, $9.42, Amazon.com
If you’re feeling a little dramatic, throw on some false lashes to enhance your look. Ardell Fashion Lashes are easily-applied, comfortable, and can be re-used for up to three weeks.
Ardell Fashion Lashes in 110 Black, $2.69, Drugstore.com