Spring Cleaning: The Best Body Scrubs Under $25

While we’re cleaning out our closets and getting ready for the call of warmer weather, we’re also aware of something we need to get rid of this season: dull, winter-dry skin. What sort of kept us warm is kind of in the way now, particularly since there’s some self-tanning action that’s going to happen soon.
Which means it’s time to break out the body scrub and unearth all that pretty, healthy skin for spring without breaking the bank. Here’s our roundup of our favorite body scrubs to get rid of the winter blahs…all for $25 and below. Eager to exfoliate? Let’s get to it!
Find out which body scrubs to add to your supply now, without breaking the bank!
We love using our Clarisonic, particularly the body brush attachment. Since adding this amazing refining scrub to our body exfoliation routine, we've gotten some of the smoothest skin ever. Trust us: it's like magic.
Clarisonic Refining Skin Polish & Body Scrub, $25, ulta.com
Packed with skin-softening soy milk and honey, this amazing scrub will leave your skin gently polished and hydrated like never before. Not only does it deliver silky-smooth skin, it smells like heaven.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Body Polish, $11 for 2.5 oz., nordstrom.com
Prepping for the perfect self-tanner application? Give this amazing body polish a try from the company that's brought it to an art form. People will swear you were able to sneak away for a sun-filled vacation while they weren't looking.
St. Tropez Tan Optimiser, $20, nordstrom.com
Those with oily skin will love this oil-free exfoliator made with cooled lava and lush sea moss. Packed with sea salt, aloe vera and provitamin B, it leaves brighter, smoother and softer skin behind.
h2o + Sea Moss Black Sand Body Scrub, $20, h2oplus.com
If you don't have time to head to the spa for a body treatment, these scrubs are the next best thing. This gem is a combination of refined salt and sugar with avocado and jojoba oils, and they deliver incredible softening with the intoxicating fragrance bonus of basil and grape. We're obsessed.
MOR Salt & Sugar Basil & Grape Body Scrub, $22, nordstrom.com
The name says it all: this scrub gets rid of dull, lifeless skin with babassu oil, sea salt, and jojoba and mandarin oils so you can leave it all behind. The soft, smooth skin you're left with? You'll want to keep that.
Soap & Glory Scrub 'Em and Leave 'Em Body Buff, $20, sephora.com
Want skin so new and bright that it practically sparkles? Go for this creamy body scrub, which removes dull skin with a clean, fresh scent that soothes the mind and smooths the skin for a glow as bright as the name suggests.
Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliating Cream, $24, nordstrom.com
We love double-duty beauty products, and this skin-softening mineral bath can remove dull lifeless skin and hydrate as a soothing bath or a stimulating shower scrub. Either way, this is where the magic happens.
Calgon Ageless Bath Mineral Scrub and Soak, $5.19, drugstore.com
No time for a tropical vacation? Use this skin-softening scrub packed with coconut oil and natural exfoliants that replaces moisture while it removes dull, lifeless skin. It's also packed with sustainably-sourced shea butter, doing your skin - and the world - some good.
Boots Extracts Coconut Body Scrub, $9.99, drugstore.com
Let's say you're really more of a bar soap kind of gal, but you
still want the skin-smoothing action of a good scrub. Look no further
than this seaberry oil-packed soap that hydrates while natural
exfoliants like cranberry and bamboo remove dull, lifeless skin.
Fresh Seaberry Exfoliating Soap, $16.50, fresh.com