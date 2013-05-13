Spring Cleaning: The Best Body Scrubs Under $25

While we’re cleaning out our closets and getting ready for the call of warmer weather, we’re also aware of something we need to get rid of this season: dull, winter-dry skin. What sort of kept us warm is kind of in the way now, particularly since there’s some self-tanning action that’s going to happen soon.

Which means it’s time to break out the body scrub and unearth all that pretty, healthy skin for spring without breaking the bank. Here’s our roundup of our favorite body scrubs to get rid of the winter blahs…all for $25 and below. Eager to exfoliate? Let’s get to it!

More Skin Care Tips From Beauty High:

101 Best Tips For Clear Skin

8 Expert Skin Care Tips You Need to Know Before Spending Time in the Sun

Nyakio: Natural, Multi-Cultural For All Ages, Skin Types and Backgrounds