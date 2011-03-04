Spring Break Prep: Beach Bag Essentials

Spring break is quickly approaching and I am counting down the days until I reach the sunny shores of Sarasota, Florida. No alternative spring break or ski slopes for me! Call it unoriginal, but I will be indulging in the typical third-week-of-March vaca, complete with white sand and frozen margaritas. But what is a beach trip without a tote full of sunbathing essentials? Click through to see what I won’t leave home without!
Obviously it all starts with the bag. This simple raffia tote isn't too obnoxious or loud but it does sneak in a bit of one of my favorite trends for spring with the neon trim.
Cleobella Sirena Raffia Tote, $165, Shopbop
Sand may be fun for castles and such but who wants to lay in it? Keep dry and sand-free with this psychedelic towel.
Tracy Reese Beach Towel in Flame Border Foulard, $19.99, amazon.com
I'm always too embarrassed in New York to read some fluffy chick novel on the train but these types of books were made for the beach! I plan to fully embrace this little guilty pleasure of mine.
The moment I'm in the sun my freckles start to show. I stave off the inevitable a little bit longer with the help of a floppy straw hat.
Open Work Straw Hat, $78, Juicy Couture
The skin around your eyes is the one of the most delicate areas on your face--and very quick to wrinkle. Protect yours with a flirty pair of shades. The bigger the sunglasses the better! As someone who wears sunglasses always, I would not be a happy beach-goer without them.
Lavender Hexagon Sunglasses, $36, Topshop
A large chunk of my summer days are spent barefoot-- but there's no way I'm going to trek across the scorching hot sand until I find the perfect spot to settle unless I have some flip flops on. These rubber Havaiana's are easy enough to not worry about ruining them, but cute enough to still wear on the sidewalk!
Havaiana's Slim Print Flip Flops, $24, Shopbop
Of course I can't leave out one of the most essential of beach essentials
SUNSCREEN! My mom used to make me wear t-shirts to the beach to cover up my fair skin. While I may have graduated from such drastic measures, I still make sure to use an SPF of at least 30 when I'm out in the sun. Who wants to deal with the pain and hassle of a sunburn anyway? Plus, this spray-on option by Josie Maran has moisturizing Argan oils to protect and soothe skin even more than regular formulas.
Josie Maran Protect Daily Sun Protection Argan Oil Infused SPF 40+, $32, Sephora
I don't put my Bliss body butter on my face, so why would I put the same sunscreen I use on my body on my face? That has clogged pores and breakouts written all over it. A light weight tinted moisturizer covers all the bases, giving my skin the protection it needs with sheer, lightly tinted coverage.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, $42, Sephora
I am not one of those girls who goes to the seaside decked out in a suit that can't get wet, too much jewelry, and a face full of makeup. However, I do not I repeat, I DO NOT leave the house without mascara on. L'Oreal Voluminous Waterproof mascara is my favorite. It's reasonably priced and it builds up volume with each coat so I can go as natural or as bold as I like. This version is waterproof too, so I won't end up all raccoon-eyed when I take a dip. I like to opt for the black-brown color in summer. It's less stark than the inky black.
L'Oreal Voluminous Waterproof Volume Building Mascara in Black Brown, $6.99, drugstore.com
Not all of us are born with a golden brown tan. I, personally, give Casper a run for his money. If I start using this moisturizer about a week before my trip, not only will I have silky smooth, fully-hydrated skin, but I will have gradually developed a nice tawny glow. This formula by Jergens doesn't have that nasty, fake-tan smell to it either!
Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer, $8.79, drugstore.com
Just as the cold and wind can dry out your kisser in the winter, the sun can do the same! This lip balm has a pretty pink tint to it but isn't sticky like lip gloss. (Sticky plus sandy equals no fun at all.) It contains SPF too, which, let's face it, is pretty much the key word when it comes to summer beauty care.
Fresh Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15, $22.50, Sephora
One part of the body that is almost always neglected is hair. After I've lathered up from face to feet in your sunscreen my luscious locks deserve a bit of TLC too! I save my strands from the sun and the salt with a protectant spray. When I get home and my hair isn't crispy and tangled, I'm always so glad I did.
Phytoplage L'Originale Protective Beach Spray , $22, Sephora