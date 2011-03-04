Spring Break Prep: Beach Bag Essentials

I am not one of those girls who goes to the seaside decked out in a suit that can't get wet, too much jewelry, and a face full of makeup. However, I do not  I repeat, I DO NOT  leave the house without mascara on. L'Oreal Voluminous Waterproof mascara is my favorite. It's reasonably priced and it builds up volume with each coat so I can go as natural or as bold as I like. This version is waterproof too, so I won't end up all raccoon-eyed when I take a dip. I like to opt for the black-brown color in summer. It's less stark than the inky black.

L'Oreal Voluminous Waterproof Volume Building Mascara in Black Brown, $6.99, drugstore.com