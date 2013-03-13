Spring Break Must-Have: Nail Wraps

As you’re counting down for spring break, dieting and exercising, figuring out what to pack and deciding which swimsuit to wear, another important beauty consideration must be made: your manicure. Your vacation only lasts about seven days, so you’ve only got time for one manicure. Sure, you could go with a nude polish to camouflage when chips happen, but on spring break, your manicure should be fun and bold. Though a gel manicure is an option, we’d caution you to put sunscreen on your hands before you head to the salon for the process to prevent any UV damage that can happen during a gel manicure. We know what you’re thinking: what’s a fun manicure option that will last? The answer is nail wraps.
Available in just about any pattern, color combination and texture imaginable, nail wraps are a quick, no dry time, long-lasting manicure that’s ideal for spring break. Choose your favorite pattern or customize your own, but whichever you choose, the nail wraps will look great on spring break, minus the chipping of polish or the harmful UV rays from a gel manicure. We’ve rounded up our 10 favorite nail wraps that are perfect for spring break above so you can worry about the important things (like which sunscreen you should be bringing in your beach bag).
Colorful polka dots are always a hit when you're enjoying some fun in the sun.
(Duuet Nail Stickers, $8.95, Etsy.com)
We can't get enough of these bright, graphic nail wraps from NCLA.
(NCLA Nail Wraps in Umoja, $16, ShopNCLA.com)
Follow the textured nail trend for spring with these gem nail wraps. Add a swipe of bright polish underneath to make your manicure really pop on the beach!
(Envy 3D Nail Wraps, $7.63, Asos.com)
These chevron wraps from Jamberry are colorful enough for any vacation. If you'd rather go with customizable nail wraps, Jamberry allows you to create your own unique look.
(Jamberry Nail Wraps in Multi-Colored Chevron, $15, Jamberry.com)
This golden Rococo-inspired manicure belongs on vacation.
(Scratch Nail Wraps in Rococo Gold, $12, GoScratchIt.com)
For black and white nails that will coordinate with any outfit, try Sephora's Nail Bling.
(Sephora Nail Bling in Coquette, $3, Sephora.com)
Metallics are huge in the beauty world right now, so take part in the trend by adding gold stripes to your nails.
(Nail Rock Nail Wraps in Metallic Stripe, $8, Beauty.com)
These marble nail wraps are fun and flirty, ideal for spring break.
(Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips in Sweet Marble Flouret, $8.54, Target.com)
Bright red stickers with golden accents have us in the mood for a tropical drink on the beach.
(Essie Nail Stickers in Some Like It Haute, $9.99, Target.com)
Ombre pastel nails are on right trend, plus they're light and cheerful for spring.
(Rebel Nail Stickers in Pastel Gradient, $11.93, RebelNails.co.uk)