Spring Break Must-Have: Nail Wraps

As you’re counting down for spring break, dieting and exercising, figuring out what to pack and deciding which swimsuit to wear, another important beauty consideration must be made: your manicure. Your vacation only lasts about seven days, so you’ve only got time for one manicure. Sure, you could go with a nude polish to camouflage when chips happen, but on spring break, your manicure should be fun and bold. Though a gel manicure is an option, we’d caution you to put sunscreen on your hands before you head to the salon for the process to prevent any UV damage that can happen during a gel manicure. We know what you’re thinking: what’s a fun manicure option that will last? The answer is nail wraps.

Available in just about any pattern, color combination and texture imaginable, nail wraps are a quick, no dry time, long-lasting manicure that’s ideal for spring break. Choose your favorite pattern or customize your own, but whichever you choose, the nail wraps will look great on spring break, minus the chipping of polish or the harmful UV rays from a gel manicure. We’ve rounded up our 10 favorite nail wraps that are perfect for spring break above so you can worry about the important things (like which sunscreen you should be bringing in your beach bag).