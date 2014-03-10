Spring Break Beauty: Don’t Even Think About Getting on the Plane Without These Products

Ah, spring break. A time to take a week off from classes and party non-stop with your friends in the most tropical place you can afford on a student’s budget.
After you’ve watched Ashley Benson, Selena Gomez, and Vanessa Hudgens in that movie with James Franco (i.e. “Spring Breakers”) about a bajillion times to get pumped, you should probably start packing. We break down the essentials you’ll need by destination—Cabo, Palm Springs, Miami, and Jamaica which clearly call for just a little bit of SPF, surf sprays, coral polishes, and lots of bronzer.
More From Beauty High:
Spring Break is Coming: Here’s How to Prep Your Skin and Hair
Waxing 101: Important Details to Know Before Your Bikini Wax
Fitness 101: The Ultimate Guide to Looking Great on Spring Break
Cabo
What happens in Cabo might stay in Cabo...but your beauty looks can still be much discussed.
Photo:
Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cabo
What goes better with a tropical setting than palm tree and seashell adorned nails?? Jamberry has so many fun sticker options, you could rock a different look every day of your trip.
Jamberry Nail Stickers, $15 each, jamberrynails.net
Cabo
Everyone loves the salty surf effect the ocean leaves on your hair and skin after a fun day in the sun, but sometimes you have to shower that off. Luckily Masion Martin Margiela has you covered with their 'Beach Walk' scent that combines bergamot, coconut milk, lemon, pink pepper, and musk notes.
Maison Martin Margiela Beach Walk, $125, barneys.com
Cabo
This tiny, twist-up sun block is still one of our favorites on the market. Not only will its compact size fit in any beach bag, but it's oil-free so it won't clog your pores and the stick formula doesn't give you that streaky white mess situation.
Sun Bum SPF 30 Face Stick, $10, dermstore.com
Cabo
Your colorist wouldn't be very happy with you if they knew you were letting chlorine and salt water get the better of your locks. Keep 'em safe with Redken's Color Extend Magenetics shampoo, conditioner, and mask.
Redken Color Extend Magenetics Shampoo, Conditioner, & Mask, $18, $19, & $20, redken.com
Palm Springs
Palm Springs beauty is all about lightweight, desert ease.
Photo:
Mitch Diamond/Getty Images
Palm Springs
A Palm Springs spring break calls for lipstick shades inspired by the chic desert locale, obviously.
Prescriptives Palm Springs Lip Trio, $38, prescriptives.com
Palm Springs
When you're facing a day full of pool parties, but don't want to go with a completely bare face, try Lorac's new POREfection Foundation. The medium-to-full coverage formula is oil-free and has SPF 20, but it will still mask a blemish or even out your skin tone.
Lorac POREfection Foundation, $36, ulta.com
Palm Springs
There's nothing worse than the greasy feeling sunscreen can you give you, especially when you're in 90+ degree weather. Clarins' newest sunscreen won't leave you feeling like butter basted bird thanks to its dry oil consistancy.
Clarins new Sunscreen Care Oil Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $35, clarins.com
Palm Springs
There's a reason this surf spray has a cult following—boho beachy waves have never been easier to attain.
Bumble and bumble. Surf Spray, $26. sephora.com
Miami
Bronzed babes are all over the Miami beaches, so pack the essentials to fake the look.
Photo:
Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson/Getty Images/Flickr Open
Miami
Miami nights call for the perfect nude-y pink gloss.
NARS Larger Than Life Lip Gloss in 'Spring Break,' $26, narscosmetics.com
Miami
When you're about to board the plane and feeling a little plain, swipe on a tanning towelette—it will give you a quick and even application with no streaking.
Kate Somerville Somerville 360° Face Self Tanning Pads, $45, sephora.com
Miami
One can never have too much bronzer on spring break.
Essence Sun Club Matt Bronzing Powder, $5, ulta.com
Miami
Runny mascara in the middle of a pool party chicken fight will make all the boys think you're a sore loser and no one wants that.
Lancôme Hypnôse Star 24 Hour Waterproof Mascara, $28.50. saksfifthavenue.com
Jamaica
A Jamaica vacay is all about the bright colors – not just in what you wear, but what beauty products you pack too!
Photo:
david neil madden/Getty Images/Flickr Open
Jamaica
Pack all your beauty essentials in the brightest bags you can find—you don't want to be searching for them in a room full of girls and all their stuff.
Sonia Kashuk Completely Organized Grande Cosmetic Bag, $17, target.com
Jamaica
To fake a sun-kissed glow even faster, apply Victoria's Secret Instant Bronzing Gel. The shimmer beads blend quicky onto the skin, giving you a flawless glow you didn't think was possible from a bottle.
Victoria's Secret Beach Sexy Bronze Instant Bronzing Gel, $15, victoriassecret.com
Jamaica
Coral toes will never go out of style tucked into the sand.
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in 'Coral Beach,' $32, nordstrom.com
Jamaica
Did someone say beach volleyball? Time for a top knot.
Kitsch Sun & Surf Hair Ties, $15, mykitsch.com