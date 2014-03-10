Spring Break Beauty: Don’t Even Think About Getting on the Plane Without These Products

Ah, spring break. A time to take a week off from classes and party non-stop with your friends in the most tropical place you can afford on a student’s budget.

After you’ve watched Ashley Benson, Selena Gomez, and Vanessa Hudgens in that movie with James Franco (i.e. “Spring Breakers”) about a bajillion times to get pumped, you should probably start packing. We break down the essentials you’ll need by destination—Cabo, Palm Springs, Miami, and Jamaica which clearly call for just a little bit of SPF, surf sprays, coral polishes, and lots of bronzer.

