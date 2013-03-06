Spring Break Beauty: Must-Have Essentials For Your Best Vacation Look

Spring Break is finally coming (yay!) and it’s time to pack up the swimsuits and other fun-in-the-sun gear. Sandals? Check. Cute sundress that makes you look amazing? Double check. But have you checked on your beauty essentials yet?
Don’t fret – we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up our favorite skin care, makeup, hair styling and hair removal products for on-the-go beauty. Whether it’s protecting your skin from the sun or repairing your hair and body from a little too much exposure, we’ve got your must-have essentials in this roundup of our best products for spring break beauty.
Take a look at these spring break must-have items!
When you're on the go, the last thing you want to worry about is your skin. This new line from Olay is perfect for all your needs while you head out for fun in the sun. The line includes BB Cream with SPF, exfoliating cleanser, cleansing wipes and a cleansing brush, all designed to meet the demands of your lifestyle while helping you maintain that glowing complexion.
(Olay Fresh Effects Skincare Products, $4.99 - $12.99, drugstore.com)
Need a tad more acne maintenance in your to-go beauty routine? No need to worry. Proactiv has a mini maintenance kit with their famous 3-step process to keep your skin under control while you're on the go. Now you just have to relax and enjoy.
(Proactiv Mini Maintenance Kit, $14.95, proactiv.com)
For those who want a little sunkissed color without all the risks, this easy spray helps give you a gorgeous glow with even coverage. Exfoliate before using, then enjoy the look of fun in the sun without any of the damaging side effects.
(Banana Boat Summer Color Self-Tanning Mist, $7.99, drugstore.com)
If you're going to head into the sun's harmful rays, we believe the best defense is a good offense. This high SPF sunscreen is perfect for all over waterproof protection and can easily be reapplied throughout the day. Sweat, sun, swim - this is our favorite sunscreen for your spring break needs.
(Neutrogena Wet Skin Sunscreen Spray 85+, $9.59, drugstore.com)
You'll want to protect your precious face during this sun-soaked adventure, so make sure to use a high SPF moisturizer specifically designed to protect and defend your gorgeous skin from future damage while refining any fine lines that might have appeared. It's a win-win in our book.
(Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE Triple Defense Shield Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50, $79, elizabetharden.com)
Get a little color out there? You'll want to protect your skin and replenish lost moisture. This amazing lotion uses kona coffee as a natural skin softener as well as caffeine and green tea to neutralize damaging free radicals caused by sun exposure. That, and it smells like heaven.
(Alba Botanica Natural Hawaiian After Sun Lotion in Replenishing Kona Coffee, $11.95, albabotanica.com)
Had a little too much fun in the sun? Those of you who are fans of pure botanicals will love this USDA Certified Organic Aloe Vera Oil that can soothe the horrible discomfort of chapped skin, sunburn and minor wounds. Slather it on and soldier through. Oh, and wear more sunscreen next time!
(Jason Natural Cosmetics Soothing Aloe Vera Organic Oil, $6.39, jason-personalcare.com)
Vacation makeup needs to be super fast and super easy. This stick foundation glides on easily and covers with a translucent finish that allows your natural glow to shine through. In other words, it will amplify your vacation happy glow.
(Flower SkinCognito Stick Foundation, $8.98, walmart.com)
Another quick secret of vacation beauty: makeup palettes. This travel-sized collection of the brand's ten best shadows includes a tiny Potion Primer and shadow brush. With shades that work from day to night, it's the only shadow palette you'll need while you're on the road.
(Urban Decay Ammo Palette, $34, sephora.com)
Makeup on the go requires a color product that can work day or night and in multiple ways. This beautiful new hue can be used as blush, lip color, contouring and eye color (right on trend). Leave more room in your bag for souvenirs; this product is the only one you really need.
(NARS 413 Bleecker Multiple, $39, narscosmetics.com)
Vacation hair also means a break from your daily wash and style routine. This amazing dry shampoo (a beauty industry favorite) helps remove oil at the roots for great body and manageability, because who really wants to wash their hair when they're just heading to the beach again?
(Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo, $5.99, ulta.com)
When you're ready for a full on wash and style, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner pair is one of our favorites. Using a blend of olive fruit and avocado oils with lemon extract, it's specifically designed to replace lost moisture, soften and repair like no other. It's perfect for wind, sun, surf, and all-around spring break damage.
(Kiehl's Since 1851 Olive Fruit Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner, $7 - $49, kiehls.com)
Wind and sun can take a serious toll on your hair, so while you're resting up in your hotel room, slather on a bit of this restoring hair mask packed with vital nutrients to repair your damaged strands, leaving you with silky soft repaired hair with tons of shine. Great hair on a great vacation? Sign us up.
(Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment, $42, sephora.com)
Unless you're a waxing or permanent hair removal girl, shaving on the go is a necessity, which is why these awesome HydroSilk Disposable Razors are key. With a moisturizing serum inside the protective strip around the blades and Schick's amazing five-blade close shave, you can pack it, use it, then lose it at the end of your vacation.
(Schick HydroSilk Disposables (pack of 3), $10.19, amazon.com)