Spring Blush Guide: The Best Blush to Try This Season

As soon as the dark, gloomy winter weather begins to cease, just about everything starts to brighten up, from our environment to our wardrobes and of course, of makeup—specifically our blush. When it comes to blush throughout the fall and winter, we’re all about more deep or natural colors—natural pinks, plums, and bronze-y shades. As the warm weather starts to make its way to the forefront, we opt for blush colors on the opposite side of the color spectrum—corals, bright pinks, purples, and oranges. To see exactly what blush colors we’re in love with for the spring and summer seasons, click through the slideshow here.
If you're more a natural gal, this Tarte blush is perfect for you to add a pop of bright color to your cheeks without being too overpowering.
(Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Captivating; $26 at sephora.com)
This incredible orange-golden blush is perfect to add a touch of bright color to your skin. It will also look incredible after gaining a vacation's sunkissed tan.
(Milani Cosmetics Baked Blush in 02 Rose D'Oro; $8.49 at milanicosmetics.com)
This Hourglass blush is the answer to all our beauty prayers. It's the perfect mix of bright colors and a little something neutral to give off a beautiful and bold flush.
(Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Ethereal Glow; $35 at sephora.com)
We love "Olive" because of its natural color but also because it's incredibly pigmented and can be worn blended out for a more natural look or layered for something that makes more of a statement.
(Colour Pop Blush in Olive; $8 at colourpop.com)
This Too Faced blush is a great buy! For $30 you get three blush colors that you can use separately, or if you're feeling adventurous, you can even mix the three together and make one gorgeous flush.
(Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush in Candy Glow; $30 at sephora.com)
These Milani Baked blushes are seriously some of the most pigmented blushes around—and are available at the drugstore! For under $10, you can get a beautiful cheek color that can be blended out or even packed on for various looks.
(Milani Cosmetics Baked Blush in 01 Dolce Pink; $8.49 at milanicosmetics.com)
If you're looking for something to make a serious statement, this NYX HD Blush in Crimson will do the job. With just a dust of this cheek color, you'll be blushing for days.
(NYX HD Blush in Crimson; $6.49 at ulta.com)
For something that looks beautiful on basically any skin color out there, this coral Colour Pop blush is the perfect option. It's the perfect spring or summer color for a simple flush.
(Colour Pop Blush in Holiday; $8 at colourpop.com)
"Radiance" by Smashbox is one that will surely give you some color. We recommend something this pigmented on those who aren't too fair skinned (you don't want to look like a doll!).
(Smashbox Blush Rush in Radiance; $24 at sephora.com)
The Becca Mineral blushes are some of the most beautiful blushes on the market because of their blendability and ability to look super, super natural.
(Becca Mineral Blush in Damselfly; $32 at ulta.com)
This Benefit cream-to-powder blush is the perfect option to keep in your bag for a beach day. Just rub a bit on your cheeks with your fingers for a perfect beachy flush.
(Benefit Cosmetics Majorette Blush; $28 at ulta.com)
If you want a blush that is really bold and exciting, take a risk with this Lorac Baked Matte Satin Blush. We sure want to.
(Lorac Baked Matte Satin Blush; $24 at ulta.com)