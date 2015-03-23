Spring Blush Guide: The Best Blush to Try This Season

As soon as the dark, gloomy winter weather begins to cease, just about everything starts to brighten up, from our environment to our wardrobes and of course, of makeup—specifically our blush. When it comes to blush throughout the fall and winter, we’re all about more deep or natural colors—natural pinks, plums, and bronze-y shades. As the warm weather starts to make its way to the forefront, we opt for blush colors on the opposite side of the color spectrum—corals, bright pinks, purples, and oranges. To see exactly what blush colors we’re in love with for the spring and summer seasons, click through the slideshow here.

