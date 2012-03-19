Spring Beauty Trends: Celebrity Inspiration

With many of us taking to the outdoors this past weekend to enjoy the warmer weather that has arrived, it is also time to welcome all that spring beauty has to offer. From bright lip colors to intricate and fun ponytails, new seasons always bring something well, new, when it comes to our hair and makeup. And who to look to for inspiration in that regard? Celebrities of course!

Now that the award seasons have come to a close, we have a bevy of premieres and parties to look forward to for red carpet images and lust-worthy inspiration. From Blake Lively’s take on the fuchsia lip to Taylor Swift’s soft ballet pink gloss, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite spring trends on some of our favorite celebs to mimic this season. Click through the slideshow, and take notes!

Images via Sipa