Spring Beauty Trends: Celebrity Inspiration

With many of us taking to the outdoors this past weekend to enjoy the warmer weather that has arrived, it is also time to welcome all that spring beauty has to offer. From bright lip colors to intricate and fun ponytails, new seasons always bring something well, new, when it comes to our hair and makeup. And who to look to for inspiration in that regard? Celebrities of course!
Now that the award seasons have come to a close, we have a bevy of premieres and parties to look forward to for red carpet images and lust-worthy inspiration. From Blake Lively’s take on the fuchsia lip to Taylor Swift’s soft ballet pink gloss, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite spring trends on some of our favorite celebs to mimic this season. Click through the slideshow, and take notes!
Images via Sipa
From bold lips to winged out cat eyes, celebs have been rocking tons of spring trends on the red carpet now you can try them yourself!
Kat Graham was brave enough to try a light coral lip paired with a neon green eye. We may not suggest both together, but separately we love!
Emma's messy half-up style is perfect for the warmer weather. Paired with her soft nude lip the look is innocent and angelic.
Jessica's sexy half-up style (with volume!) and glossy pale pink lip had extra oomph with her va-va-voom lashes.
Blake certainly knows how to add sex-appeal to a trend. Her matte fuchsia lip is the focal point of this look.
LC knows how to rock a cat eye, and this season fun eyeliner is definitely on trend. Try the look with a cute ponytail, another hot look for spring.
Leighton shows off a fun vibrant red lip with an easy bun, reminding us that spring is all about rocking every shade of the rainbow.
Lucy tries out a gorgeous orange lip color to complement her peach shadow shade.
Taylor's soft pink lip shade is a quintessential spring shade, for all of those girls who aren't brave enough for the bold lip. Pair with pink cheeks!